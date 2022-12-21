A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.

2 DAYS AGO