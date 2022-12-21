ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Jewish Left has LOST IT

Once upon a time, identifying an antisemite required the proverbial duck test. If it quacked like an antisemite, then it probably was an antisemite. Back then, antisemites had ways to avoid responsibility, but this has changed in recent years due to the widespread adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism, which is now used by 38 countries, including the United States.
The Jewish Press

“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government

Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
The Jewish Press

Democracy in Israel

A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
The Jewish Press

Defective Chip: RZP MKs Who Know Better Slammed by Leftists and Bibi

MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) on Sunday broke the cardinal rule: Thou shalt not answer hypothetical questions. She was later joined by MK Simcha Rothman who should also know better. As expected, this provided all of RZP’s enemies from the left and the right, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with a priceless opportunity to show just how liberal and progressive they are, compared to the settlers from the dark ages.
The Jewish Press

The Nasty Sport of Second-Guessing Israel

The penchant to pronounce critical judgement on every Israeli counter-terror incident and foreign policy initiative, not to mention domestic policy, is becoming quite a blood sport in Washington and other capitals. Israel’s new government, which finally may be formed in the coming week, will have to pushback hard against this...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

US Approves Patriot System, $45B Aid Package for Ukraine

The United States has approved the transfer of a Patriot Missile Defense system – and a $45 billion aid package – for Ukraine. The country has already received some $50 billion in aid from the US. The measure, which came as part of a government spending bill passed...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy