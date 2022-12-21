Read full article on original website
Jewish Left has LOST IT
Once upon a time, identifying an antisemite required the proverbial duck test. If it quacked like an antisemite, then it probably was an antisemite. Back then, antisemites had ways to avoid responsibility, but this has changed in recent years due to the widespread adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism, which is now used by 38 countries, including the United States.
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government
Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing.
Democracy in Israel
A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
Defective Chip: RZP MKs Who Know Better Slammed by Leftists and Bibi
MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) on Sunday broke the cardinal rule: Thou shalt not answer hypothetical questions. She was later joined by MK Simcha Rothman who should also know better. As expected, this provided all of RZP’s enemies from the left and the right, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with a priceless opportunity to show just how liberal and progressive they are, compared to the settlers from the dark ages.
The Nasty Sport of Second-Guessing Israel
The penchant to pronounce critical judgement on every Israeli counter-terror incident and foreign policy initiative, not to mention domestic policy, is becoming quite a blood sport in Washington and other capitals. Israel’s new government, which finally may be formed in the coming week, will have to pushback hard against this...
US Approves Patriot System, $45B Aid Package for Ukraine
The United States has approved the transfer of a Patriot Missile Defense system – and a $45 billion aid package – for Ukraine. The country has already received some $50 billion in aid from the US. The measure, which came as part of a government spending bill passed...
