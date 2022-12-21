ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: Fatah Terrorists Practice Urban Combat in Jenin

The Fedayeen Twitter account published a video of Fatah soldiers participating in urban combat training in the Palestinian Authority controlled city of Jenin on Dec. 18, coming after months of violence emanating from the terror-infested city. Last week, an Israeli military investigation found that a Border Police officer likely shot...
Shin Bet Foils Arab Bomb Plot and a Suicide Bombing

The Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency announced on Monday that it thwarted an Arab terrorist bomb plot as well as a separate suicide bombing attempt targeting areas inside pre-67 Israel, involving operatives from Judea and Samaria who were being directed by handlers from the Gaza Strip. A working bomb hidden...
Terrorist Discovered to be B’Tzelem Volunteer

A terrorist caught hurling stones in an attack on Israelis has been found to allegedly be a volunteer for the far-left anti-Israel B’Tzelem organization, based on documentation he was carrying, identifying him as a volunteer cameraman for the organization. The terrorist-activist was one of four who were captured by...
Report: Israel Offers Terrorists the Option to Serve Their Time in Jordanian Prison

According to a report in the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper, the Committee of Jordanian Prisoners held in Israeli prisons claims that the Israeli prison administration has offered Palestinian Authority terrorists with Jordanian citizenship the option to move to Jordanian prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences. Most of the PA/Jordanian terrorists are serving life sentences.
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Israeli-Arab Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen

The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
President Herzog Rallying Lapid, Netanyahu to Cooperate Against UN’s ICC Recommendation

President Isaac Herzog is working to harness Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid to join together in a move against the United Nations’ initiative asking the International Criminal Court in The Hague to rule whether Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is considered a permanent annexation, Reshet Bet Radio reported Sunday morning.
Bethlehem: Christianity Dying Where it Began

After noting that there “has been a marked uptick in religiously motivated attacks by Palestinian Muslims on Christians in Bethlehem,” a report from November 21 offers these examples:. “Just over two weeks ago, a Muslim man was accused of harassing young Christian women at a Forefathers Orthodox Church...
Jesus the Palestinian Terrorist and his 72 Dark-Eyed Virgins

One of the many ways in which the Palestinian Authority distorts history in order to invent a centuries-old Palestinian identity is to turn Jesus the Judean (Jew), who promoted peace on earth, into a Palestinian terrorist who was murdered by the Israelis, thus becoming the first Palestinian “Martyr,” who is now reveling in heaven with Allah, in the arms of 72 dark-eyed virgins.
“Rabbi” Who Said Kaddish for Hamas Threatens to Boycott Israeli Government

Israel has a new conservative government and its enemies, and by that, I mean anti-Israel leftists, couldn’t be angrier. Ron Kampeas at the JTA has another anti-Israel press release disguised as a news story promoting a push by anti-Israel activists to boycott members of the incoming Israeli government. “More...
The Nasty Sport of Second-Guessing Israel

The penchant to pronounce critical judgement on every Israeli counter-terror incident and foreign policy initiative, not to mention domestic policy, is becoming quite a blood sport in Washington and other capitals. Israel’s new government, which finally may be formed in the coming week, will have to pushback hard against this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Defective Chip: RZP MKs Who Know Better Slammed by Leftists and Bibi

MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) on Sunday broke the cardinal rule: Thou shalt not answer hypothetical questions. She was later joined by MK Simcha Rothman who should also know better. As expected, this provided all of RZP’s enemies from the left and the right, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with a priceless opportunity to show just how liberal and progressive they are, compared to the settlers from the dark ages.
Israel’s Elbit Systems to Supply Poland with F-16 Mission Simulators

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Iran’s Military Chief: Our Drones Are Humiliating the US

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Sunday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri referred to US admissions that its air power superiority is over for the first time after World War 2 because it is unable to project aerial power where there are Iranian drones, Tasnim reported. Baqeri added, “In fact, this is a big and humiliating confession by the Americans.”
Ari Fuld on the Real Miracle of Chanukah

This transcript/article about Chanukah has been adapted from the video of Ari Fuld’s Grill and Torah D’var Torah that Ari gave on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. https://arifuld.org/2019/12/19/the-real-miracle-of-chanukah-5777/. I want to talk to you a little bit about the spiritual meaning of Chanukah. Many people have gotten mixed up...
Why Israel is Becoming the Ultimate Study Abroad Destination

There are many reasons why students choose to pack their bags and study in Israel. After all, there aren’t many destinations where you can get a world-class education in one of the most innovative countries in the world, while surrounded by history and basking in sunshine for (most of) the year.

