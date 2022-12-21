The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO