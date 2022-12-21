Read full article on original website
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022
Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Post Register
Make-A-Wish Idaho 20th annual Polar Bear challenge
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On January 1, 2023, Make-A-Wish Idaho will be holding the 20th annual Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak at the Spring Shores Marina (74 Arrowrock Rd in Boise). The Challenge will be at 11 am Day- of registration begins at 10 am. This year's...
Idaho’s Last Minute Guide To Classic Christmas Movies
Who doesn't love Christmas? If you're working in retail or deliveries, it is your Super Bowl and Olympics combined. Okay, I forgot the people who work in restaurants and airports. The zoom revolution hasn't taken the place of traveling home for the holidays. For some, Christmas can be a challenge. How do you get into the proper spirit?
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
Boise Area Workers Continue On Despite Holidays and Temperatures
For some of us, the period between Christmas and New Year is a time of taking a well-earned vacation. From courthouses to schools, entire industries shut down or take a lot of time off. Employees who have saved unused vacation days must now use or lose them. However, for others, this time of year will determine whether or not their company stays in business.
Idaho’s Best Desert is Hiding in a Boise Café
From the outside it looks like nothing super special. You may have driven by 100 times before really noticing. Merritt's Family Restaurant has been serving on state street since 1975. It is a favorite for many locals for great reasons. For many, many years, they were open 24/7, now they...
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
14 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2022
Earlier this week, we shared that a legendary Boise restaurant was honored with the distinction of being one of the “Best Christmas Restaurants” in America. It’s also one of the most expensive. We were already working on gathering this information when one of our rockstar Facebook fans,...
Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise
What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
[PHOTOS]: A Meridian Favorite Is One Of The Best At Christmas
It's time that we finally admit that Meridian knows Christmas. We know for a fact that Idaho knows Christmas and that there are plenty of Christmas-y things to get excited about in Boise... but can we take a minute to acknowledge how well Meridian does Christmas? It's insane. If you've...
Heart Warming Boise Area Santa Stories That Will Make You Smile
We're only a few days away from Santa's big run, and everyone is a kid when Santa comes to town. Whether we're kids or kids at heart, everyone has a favorite story about the big guy. The big guy is Santa, not Joe Biden. We had an opportunity to ask you to share your favorite Santa stories with us. We've selected the best of the best to share with you right before Santa loads up his sleigh.
The Most Popular Christmas Song in Idaho (and 7 Other States)
What’s your favorite Christmas song? And do you think your favorite Christmas song is also the most popular one in Idaho? Let’s find out! 👇. There’s a recent article from FinanceBuzz that shares a list of the most popular Christmas songs in each state in 2022. They said, “To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.
Is There Really A Business Delivering Snowmen in Boise?
That's it, now I can say I've seen it all. I have officially seen everything. There is, in fact, a business in Boise that is delivering snowmen. We're not talking about cute little decorative snowmen either, I'm talking about the real deal. Live, cold, actual-for-real-H20-in-their-DNA snowmen. The business, known as...
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]
BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]
How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
The 11 Foods and Drinks That Must be Consumed this Long Cold Winter in Idaho
The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.
Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit
Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America
As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
KTVB
12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Charlie
Looking for a furry friend for the holidays? Charlie and other cats and dogs featured in 12 Strays of Christmas event are available at the Idaho Humane Society.
