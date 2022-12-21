Nine states receive $686M in rail station mobility grants

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently awarded approximately $686 million to 15 projects in nine states to allow rail transit systems to address mobility needs.

The grants, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.75 billion over five years to the All Stations Accessibility Program. The program improves the accessibility of transit rail stations for the disabled, those who push strollers, and others. It provides funding for the repair, improvement, modification, retrofit, or relocation of station elements or facilities for passenger use.

Legacy stations, those built before 1990, account for more than 900 transit stations nationwide.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority was awarded $254 million to make three subway stations in Brooklyn and one in the Bronx fully accessible. Work will include updating platforms to reduce gaps, modifying fare gates, improving handrails, installing elevators, and adding tactile platform edge warning strips.

The Chicago Transit Authority was awarded more than $118 million to modernize three stations to make them fully accessible. Work will include elevators, ramp upgrades, improved station signage, and general station enhancements.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority was awarded $56 million to make seven subway stations fully accessible. Work will include general station upgrades, ramps, installing elevators, and making path of travel improvements.

