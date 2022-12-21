For someone who never even saw serious snowfall until their early 20s, I took to it immediately — maybe because I didn’t grow up salting, shoveling, and scraping the stuff away every winter morning. Some idolize the beachy, surf-savvy Blue Crush girls, but I’m awed by their snow sports counterparts, totally unbothered on their way to a champagne-soaked après. Over the years, I’ve gotten marginally closer to that vibe on the mountain, but not without the help of several beauty products for skiing that save my skin (and dignity) if we go straight from the slopes to a sit-down meal. As extreme an element as any, it’s easy to accidentally do some serious damage to your skin and hair during an afternoon of skiing or snowboarding. I know the struggle firsthand — ask me about the Great Christmas Eve Sunburn Of ‘18 — and have dedicated more than a little time to curating my ultimate snow-skin survival pack.

1 DAY AGO