Read full article on original website
Related
thezoereport.com
This Genius Lip Balm Combo Never Leaves My Ski Bib
For someone who never even saw serious snowfall until their early 20s, I took to it immediately — maybe because I didn’t grow up salting, shoveling, and scraping the stuff away every winter morning. Some idolize the beachy, surf-savvy Blue Crush girls, but I’m awed by their snow sports counterparts, totally unbothered on their way to a champagne-soaked après. Over the years, I’ve gotten marginally closer to that vibe on the mountain, but not without the help of several beauty products for skiing that save my skin (and dignity) if we go straight from the slopes to a sit-down meal. As extreme an element as any, it’s easy to accidentally do some serious damage to your skin and hair during an afternoon of skiing or snowboarding. I know the struggle firsthand — ask me about the Great Christmas Eve Sunburn Of ‘18 — and have dedicated more than a little time to curating my ultimate snow-skin survival pack.
19 Times People Tried To Get Cute And Were Absolutely Roasted For It, Like, To A Crisp
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton Has A Curated Shoe Collection — Here Are Her Favorite Brands
When Kate Middleton loves a brand, you’ll instantly know it because she’ll consistently wear pieces from that label. Take her countless Jenny Packham gowns, which she pulls out for fancy dinner receptions and galas, or her more polished collection of coat dresses from Catherine Walker. (She likes to wear this style for more serious royal engagements.) The Princess of Wales does not often introduce new brands into her work wardrobe and this rule of dressing extends down to Middleton’s shoe collection. Her favorite brands all offer classic, elegant styles that don’t rock the boat.
Comments / 0