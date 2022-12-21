Bosque commissioners seek clarification on salary request Nathan Diebenow Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:08 Image Body

The Bosque County Commissioners Court tabled action on a few items up for consideration during its regular meeting on Monday, December 12, in Meridian.

The court paused action on the district attorney’s request for an additional $5,000 salary compensation for his assistant Damon Kersh from the Article 59 forfeiture fund.

The court is seeking more information about the request from the district attorney who was not present for the meeting. The commissioners discussed a previous salary compensation request from the district attorney to Kersh earlier this year.

According to the county auditor, the district attorney can spend monies from the forfeiture fund to supplement an employee’s salary. The court still has final approval on the district attorney’s spending requests.

During its meeting on Monday, December 19, the court approved an amendment to the senior services food service partnership agreement.

As requested from the previous meeting, Susan Baker gathered more information on a proposed 3.5 percent increase for 2023 as well as on the date the food service agreement takes effect and ends for next year.

Baker noted that the request for an additional fee increase last February was unique because food prices rose to an unusually high level that month. The shortage of food items also caused a run on replacement products.

Baker added that because the amended agreement was delivered late, the effective start date is December 1, 2022. Usually, the start date would be in October at the start of the new fiscal year, she said.

“We got an extra two months to pay the old rate, which is a good thing for us,” she said.

During the December 12 meeting, the court approved revenues not budgeted in the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Bosque County Sheriff’s Department. The department received payment from insurance claims on two vehicles in the amount of $42,200.

Both vehicles were declared totaled in auto accidents in 2022. The new funds will cover certain expenditures for FY 2023, specifically $19,000 for equipment repair and maintenance and $22,200 for vehicles repairs.

The court approved to receive and file the monthly reports from the county clerk, county treasurer, and the justices of the peace of precinct 1 and 2.

The county clerk reported that for the month of November 2022, total collections for the county clerk’s office was $27,665.30. Criminal collections of fines and fees and collections for probate and guardianship fees were $10,956.10. Collections for OPR, birth, death, and marriage were $16,709.20.

The county treasurer reported an ending balance of $12,415,818.83 for the month ending in November 2022.

In his jail status report given during the December 19 meeting, Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said the jail had a total of 38 inmates. Fourteen of those are out of county inmates. Ten are females. Twelve are held for Coryell County and two for Hamilton County. Trinity County picked up four.

Sheriff Hendricks also reported no COVID cases among the inmates and the jailers. One jailer out with a knee injury, one that is attending jail school, and one open jail position. As of January 1, 2023, the department will start the new rate of $85 per day, and all contracts have been signed.

At the December 12 meeting, the court approved renewing its PAIR contract for website and email services. The contact consists of a $10 yearly payment for certification.

The court approved a pair of line-item budget transfers: one for office supplies and another for a post office box.

Representatives of Prestige Land Group did not show up to give a presentation on Eighteen25 Ranchette.

The court approved extending for another seven days the Covid-19 declaration of local disaster issued by the county judge pursuant to Chapter 418 of the government code.

At both December 12 and 19 meetings, the court approved paying claims, salaries, and wages against county and precinct funds.