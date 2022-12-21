Newly-elected officials to be sworn-in Jan. 1 Staff Report Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:08 Image Body

The public servants newly elected in Bosque County will be sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Bosque County District Courtroom at 110 South Main Street, Second Floor, in Meridian.

Nine local county officials who will be sworn into office include: Cindy Vanlandingham, County Judge; Carla Sigler, County Treasurer; Jeff Hightower, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1; Juanita Miller, District Clerk; Tab Ferguson, County Clerk; Luke Giesecke, County Court at Law Judge; Michele Valdez, Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2; Ronny Liardon, County Commissioners, Pct. 4; and Terry Townley, County Commissioner, Pct. 2.