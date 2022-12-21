Community Calendar News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:08 Image Body

Mondays weekly

6:30 p.m. – Cub Scouts Pack 376 meet every Monday at the Cub Scout Hut in Clifton, located at 215 W 9th Street. Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth are welcome. Text (830) 5134640 for more information.

Tuesdays weekly

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. – The Golden Gathers meet for food, fun and fellowship at the Memorial Library located at 201 N Main Street in Meridian. All baby boomers, veterans and seniors are welcome to play games, socialize and enjoy a potluck meal. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, or they can bring their own meal if they would rather.

4-5 p.m. – Circle of Hope Al-Anon Meeting, providing support for families and friends struggling with the effects of another one’s drinking. Meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clifton. Use Ave J entrance. Contact Dianne at 254-2530387 for more information.

7 p.m. – Boy Scouts Troop 376 meets every Tuesday at the Cub Scout Hut in Clifton, located at 215 W 9th Street. Teenage boys and girls are welcome. Text (830) 5134640 for more information.

Saturdays weekly

9 a.m.- 11 a.m. – The Clifton Farmer’s Market is open Saturday mornings, located at Clifton Classic Chassis Auto Museum parking lot, 406 W 5th Street, Clifton.

First Monday monthly

5:15 p.m. – Grassroots in Meridian meets every first Monday of the month at the Memorial Library located at 201 N Main Street in Meridian.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

ALL DAY – All three Clifton ISD campuses are closed for winter break this week and next week.

Thursday, Dec. 22

9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m – The Clifton Food Bank is open. at Presbyterian Place.

Sunday, Dec. 25

ALL DAY -- Merry Christmas!

Monday, Dec. 26

All DAY – The post office in Clifton will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

3-30 p.m. – Newly-elected public officials in Bosque County will be sworn into office at the Bosque County Courthouse in Meridian.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

ALL DAY – The post office in Clifton will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

7:45 a.m. -- Classes at Clifton ISD will resume during regular hours.

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

4 p.m. -- The Central Texas Youth Fair will hold its validation for steers and commercial heifers, at the Central Texas Fair Grounds.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

ALL DAY -- The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check-in with other veterans.

*To list your event in the community calendar, email editor@cliftonrecord.com, call us at 254-675-3336 or stop by our office in Clifton.