Bosque commissioners take actions on Dec. 5 Nathan Diebenow Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:08 Image Body

The Bosque County Commissioners Court took several actions during its regular meeting on Monday December 5, in Meridian.

The court approved the reappointment of Charlie Drexler and Donna Quarles to the Emergency Service District #1 Board of Directors.

The court approved a motion to receive and file the oath and bond for the Bosque County Elections Administrator Ashley Rupp.

The court took no action on a personnel matter and decided to maintain the employment policy. The vote was made after the court went into executive session for a hour with Assistant Auditor Robin Hamilton, Auditor Jesse Jobes, and HR Director Darcie Ragesdale.

The court approved a motion to receive and file monthly reports from the County Attorney Natalie Koehler, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office, and the on-site sewage facility.

The court approved a motion to receive and file the senior services’ 2022 performance report for the third quarter of 2022.

The court approved a motion to take a “no order” on a proposal to regulate certain fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county for December fireworks season.

The court approved an update to a contract with a corporation that uses a county-owned antenna tower on Highway 22 in Meridian. The change was to the name of the user from “Chisholm Trail” to “LKCM Radio Group, LP.”

The court approved the holidays for the county’s 2023 calendar year.

The court approved extending for another seven days the Covid-19 disaster declaration issued by the county judge pursuant to Chapter 418 of the government code.

The court approved paying claims, salaries, and wages against county and precinct funds.

The court approved a lineitem budget amendment lineitem transfer for Precinct 3.

The court approved a donation for used shelving worth about $500 to the emergency management office.

The court received no bids for a truck for Precinct 1.