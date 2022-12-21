ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers legend Franco Harris has died at age 72

According to NFL writer Will Graves, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Steelers legend Franco Harris has died at the age of 72. Harris’ death comes just days before he was to be honored on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. No cause of death has been given

Harris won four Super Bowls as part of the Steelers dynasties of the 1970s. He’s the franchise leader in rushing yards with 12,120 yards and was to have his jersey retired on Saturday. By all accounts, Harris was a remarkable man who fully embraced everything it meant to be a part of the Steelers even well into his retirement.

