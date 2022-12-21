ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

hudsontv.com

Revised Parking Fees Take Effect In Bayonne In January

The Bayonne Parking Utility advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage shall pay ten dollars per twenty-four hours for a single meter or twenty dollars per twenty-four hours for a double-headed meter. The fee shall be charged until the time of return of the parking meter bags. The fee for a No Parking sign shall be twenty-five dollars per day.
BAYONNE, NJ
MassLive.com

Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County opens community center, renovated gym at West Side Park in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new community center and renovated gymnasium at West Side Park in Newark on Monday, Dec. 19. The West Side Park Community Center is the fourth building in the Essex County Parks System to receive a total makeover under a new initiative to modernize infrastructure in the parks.
NEWARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Public Works Collections Resume Tuesday, Council Meeting Tonight (Dec. 27)

With Christmas having fallen on a Sunday this year, the holiday was observed Monday for Brick Township employees. As is nearly always the case with holidays, recycling and garbage pick-ups will be delayed one day all week. For example, Monday’s pickups will be collected today and the rest of the week will follow.
BRICK, NJ
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison

EDISON, NJ – Christmas came early for a lucky lottery player in Edison when they hit the Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $207,912 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 22, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 11, 16 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Shoprite at 779 U.S Highway 1, Edison in Middlesex County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Christmas Eve Day Fire in Bayonne Displaces Eight

Photo Credits: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management There were no injuries, but an afternoon fire on December 24th in Bayonne has left eight people displaced. Here is the statement from Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver on Saturday’s one-alarm blaze:. “At 12:29pm today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to...
BAYONNE, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ

Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
POINT PLEASANT, NJ

