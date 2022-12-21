Read full article on original website
Toms River, NJ approves construction of new warehouse, office building
The Toms River Planning Board has approved plans to build a 26,970-square-foot warehouse and a 14,124-square-foot non-medical office building. The property, which is zoned for light industrial development, is along the east side of Lakewood Road but it's not yet known who the tenants will be at this warehouse and office.
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Wind farms visible from Ocean County, NJ beaches? Mayors worried
Jersey Shore mayors are sounding the alarm about a proposed expansion of off-shore wind turbines off the coast of Ocean County. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra believes many people may not want to come to the beaches if these wind turbines are just offshore. "I believe very strongly that...
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
Lavallette roads still frozen days later from flooding
Ice remains on some side streets, sidewalks, driveways, and shorelines in Lavallette after Friday’s storm.
Snow go for NYC’s electric garbage trucks that can’t handle winter weather
The fully electric sanitation trucks cost $523,000 each but cannot plow snow. The Sanitation Department’s carbon neutral goals face the limits of electric-powered vehicles. [ more › ]
More catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth, NJ officials push for change
Ocean Township police announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. 🚔 Car thefts and burglaries rising across Monmouth County. To date, there have been approximately 578 car thefts this year alone in Monmouth County, by far the most in...
hudsontv.com
Revised Parking Fees Take Effect In Bayonne In January
The Bayonne Parking Utility advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage shall pay ten dollars per twenty-four hours for a single meter or twenty dollars per twenty-four hours for a double-headed meter. The fee shall be charged until the time of return of the parking meter bags. The fee for a No Parking sign shall be twenty-five dollars per day.
Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
essexnewsdaily.com
County opens community center, renovated gym at West Side Park in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new community center and renovated gymnasium at West Side Park in Newark on Monday, Dec. 19. The West Side Park Community Center is the fourth building in the Essex County Parks System to receive a total makeover under a new initiative to modernize infrastructure in the parks.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
A $40,000 bill for Montclair Fire Department inquiry, and Township Council votes not to pay
Nearly a year after Montclair hired an outside law firm to investigate accusations of racial bias in the fire department’s most recent promotion test, the Township Council has taken the unusual step of deciding not to pay the firm’s nearly $40,000 bill, this coming after the investigator apparently no found evidence of bias.
shorebeat.com
Brick Public Works Collections Resume Tuesday, Council Meeting Tonight (Dec. 27)
With Christmas having fallen on a Sunday this year, the holiday was observed Monday for Brick Township employees. As is nearly always the case with holidays, recycling and garbage pick-ups will be delayed one day all week. For example, Monday’s pickups will be collected today and the rest of the week will follow.
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison
EDISON, NJ – Christmas came early for a lucky lottery player in Edison when they hit the Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $207,912 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Thursday, December 22, drawing. The winning numbers were: 03, 05, 11, 16 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The winning ticket was sold at Shoprite at 779 U.S Highway 1, Edison in Middlesex County. The post Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket worth $208k sold in Edison appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsontv.com
Christmas Eve Day Fire in Bayonne Displaces Eight
Photo Credits: Bayonne Office of Emergency Management There were no injuries, but an afternoon fire on December 24th in Bayonne has left eight people displaced. Here is the statement from Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver on Saturday’s one-alarm blaze:. “At 12:29pm today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
