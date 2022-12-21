The Bayonne Parking Utility advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage shall pay ten dollars per twenty-four hours for a single meter or twenty dollars per twenty-four hours for a double-headed meter. The fee shall be charged until the time of return of the parking meter bags. The fee for a No Parking sign shall be twenty-five dollars per day.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO