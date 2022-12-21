Teen ordered held in Atlantic City killing

One of two teens charged in the killing of an Atlantic City man was ordered held in jail Tuesday.

Oquan Thomas, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused in the Dec. 5 shooting that killed Timothy Council Jr., 27, near the High Gate in Atlantic City.

The city’s ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system recorded 23 rounds. There were other people hit, according to information released at Tuesday’s detention hearing.

There were no details given about how many others may have been struck.

Surveillance video shows muzzle flashes and three suspects then flee to a Carver Hall apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Thomas was arrested the next day.

But the video doesn’t identify Thomas as one of the shooters, defense attorney Durann Neil told the judge at a detention hearing Tuesday.

Only the hearsay of a confidential informant who was not at the scene links his client to the crime, Neil said.

“It could have been just as easy to say Durann Neil was there,” the attorney told the judge. “And then, what am I going to be charged with murder?”

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy insisted the case is strong and that Thomas is a danger.

The teen was already on pretrial release on a gun charge at the time of the shooting, Levy said.

No details were available about that charge, which appeared to be incurred while Thomas was still a juvenile.

He and another teen were arrested in April, after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue.

Both teens refused officers’ orders to stop, police said at the time. The other teen was found to be armed. Thomas was released on a summons for obstruction.

Thomas will remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.