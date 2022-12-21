Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death

A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021.

According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death.

Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley stumbled, fell and became unresponsive and Peterson waited more than an hour before calling 911.

As part of his plea deal, Peterson got a 20-year prison sentence.