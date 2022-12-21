In a recent development, Coinbase has asked its users to switch their USDT to USDC. The conversion fees are entirely waived and USDC is classified as a reputable digital dollar. Currently, a stablecoin war is going on in the crypto industry and many exchanges are actually coming forward to assert the dominance of their native stablecoins. Just recently, the popular exchange firm Binance ended its support for USDC. Considering how Binance got rid of USDC, other exchanges have shown an interest in boosting the growth of the stablecoin.

