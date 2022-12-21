Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
cryptonewsz.com
This time next year, Everyone will have Oryen Network (ORY), BNB, and Polygon (MATIC)
The cryptocurrency world constantly evolves, with new projects and innovative technologies emerging daily. This article will focus on three projects that have shown remarkable potential in their respective fields: Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). We will discuss why these projects are gaining traction and why they may be the best investments for 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
Astar Network Receives the JBA Annual Blockchain Award for “Product of the Year”
The Japan Blockchain Association’s 4th annual Blockchain Award presented the Product of the Year award to Astar Network, the multichain smart contract platform. At the same event, Sota Watanabe, the founder, and CEO of Astar Network, received Person of the Year for a second straight year. In a survey...
dailycoin.com
Invest in These Cryptos to Secure Your Future: HedgeUp (HDUP), Tron (TRX), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Sentiments in the cryptocurrency sector have turned sour after a yearlong of selloffs. Deep pullbacks have left valuation levels at some of the lowest levels. As a result, Tron (TRX) and Bitcoin (BTC) are trading at highly discounted levels and HedgeUp is available at a modest price during its presale while offering some of the best reward-to-risk ratios for securing future profits.
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
bitcoinist.com
7 Best Web 3.0 Tokens to Invest in 2023
Web 3.0 is a new generation of internet platforms created using blockchain technology and decentralised networks. These platforms, often referred to as dApps, can be a variety of things, including currency exchanges, storage facilities, developer tools, and games. The Web 3.0 space is expected to witness significant growth over the...
bitcoinist.com
Prominent Crypto Stocks to Buy For 2023— Avalanche, Algorand, and Big Eyes Coin
Even while the daily developments in the cryptocurrency market can be depressing, there are certain things to anticipate. Because of the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to predict which cryptocurrency will endure a bad market. Analysts are discussing several coins with future investment possibilities as the bull run draws closer. The Big Eyes coin is one of these.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum’s History: From Whitepaper to Hardforks and the ETH Merge
A closer look at how it all started, the major hard forks, and where Ethereum is headed next. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is the home of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), holding a major share of the total value locked in the sector. Ethereum’s dominance in the dApp market was up to 90% before other rival platforms were created.
thenewscrypto.com
OpenOcean DEX Aggregator Launches New Cross-chain Swap Platform
OpenOcean claims it has incorporated both the Celer Bridge and the Multichain bridge. The DEX aggregator facilitates trading in more than 1,100 cryptocurrencies. As a result of pooling liquidity from several DEXs, aggregators may provide their consumers with more advantageous token exchange rates than any single DEX could provide. When executed properly, DEX aggregators may optimize slippage, swap fees, and token prices, providing customers with a more favorable exchange rate.
thenewscrypto.com
BNB Chain beats Ethereum with its Unique Addresses
BNB Chain has more than 233 million unique addresses. BNB Chain is the largest layer 1 blockchain in the world. BNB Chain has made significant advancements by onboarding subsequent billion users into the Web3 arena. The BNB Chain developer announced on December 22 that the total number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has overtaken Ethereum.
CNBC
Bitcoin rises, and SBF moves into parent's home as part of $250 million bail agreement: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox, an investment analyst with eToro, explains what this crypto winter taught investors and what to expect in 2023.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Lightning Network Could Be Getting a Privacy Upgrade
The Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling platform, has a privacy problem. Receiving payments, requesting refunds, and opening and closing payment channels (connections between Lightning nodes) – all raise privacy concerns for users of the payment network. Those concerns have inspired protocol-based solutions like “Basis of Lightning Technology...
thenewscrypto.com
Twitter Introduces Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Index Feature
Twitter’s Business account announced the launch of this new feature. So far, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only two cryptocurrencies with available price charts. It is now possible to look for the current price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on the popular social media network Twitter by searching for their respective tickers or names. On December 21st, Twitter’s Business account announced the launch of a new feature that improves upon the previous “$Cashtags” approach.
cryptoglobe.com
Former Ripple Executive Defends $XRP’s Utility, Says Smart Contracts Are Coming
Matt Hamilton, a former Principal Developer Advocate at FinTech firm Ripple, has defended the utility of the $XRP token and said that smart contracts are coming to the cryptocurrency’s ledger. These could be used to power decentralized applications, the way they are used on other networks such as Ethereum and the BNB Chain.
techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
crypto-economy.com
Coinbase Urges Users to Convert Their USDT to USDC
In a recent development, Coinbase has asked its users to switch their USDT to USDC. The conversion fees are entirely waived and USDC is classified as a reputable digital dollar. Currently, a stablecoin war is going on in the crypto industry and many exchanges are actually coming forward to assert the dominance of their native stablecoins. Just recently, the popular exchange firm Binance ended its support for USDC. Considering how Binance got rid of USDC, other exchanges have shown an interest in boosting the growth of the stablecoin.
thenewscrypto.com
OpenSea Private Auction Alarmed by NFT Scammers
The “gasless sales” function of OpenSea served as a crucial weapon for NFT hackers. Victims are required to sign a harmless contract, similar to a login signature. The largest NFT marketplace OpenSea users underwent risk due to a new hack involving a feature on the OpenSea through phishing websites. As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) increased in popularity, scammers who frequently attempt to take advantage of users within the NFT market have increased in activity.
NEWSBTC
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
cryptoslate.com
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
