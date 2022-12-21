ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Vikings go 3-0 for the week Wildcats make it three in a row Lady Wildcats grabs first win ...

 4 days ago
DANBURY – North Stokes continued to be hot with three more wins under its belt this past week. The Vikings disposed of non-conference opponent Rockingham County 94-64 on Wednesday, answered the call against Alleghany 81-46 in a Northwest 1A Conference game on Friday, and then traveled to Virginia on Tuesday and beat state-line rival Patrick County 69-57, always tough place to play.

KING – After starting the season 0-5, West Stokes boys’ basketball team has now won three consecutive games including Friday’s 70-57 win against conference team Walkertown, last year’s co-conference champion in the Mid-State 2A.

KING – West Stokes’ girls basketball team has struggled to find its new identity this season after losing three-starters and its coaching staff from last year. Starting the season 0-7 and inching closer to a win with an overtime loss to McMichael last week, the Lady Cats broke through against Walkertown (5-2) with a 50-45 victory on Friday.

December 14

PATRICK COUNTY – After hosting three consecutive home games and losing two of those, North Stokes went on the road Tuesday to play rival Patrick County, VA. Sophomore Caroline Mabe’s last minute three-pointer sent the game into overtime before the Vikings left with a 57-56 victory.

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes won its’ fourth straight game with wins against non-conference McMichael and Northwest 1A opponent East Wilkes last week.

December 22 (Thursday)

Team Scores: Girls – North Surry 57 West Stokes 55; Boys – West Stokes 70 North Surry 40

DANBURY – North Stokes hosted Starmount on Tuesday with both the boys and girls team splitting with the Rams. The boys’ team jumped out early and beat the visitors 77-48, while the girls’ team suffered its first loss of the season.

DANBURY – North Stokes’ Blaze Lawson decided to stay close to home and signed his letter-of-intent to play baseball for Surry Community College last month. The senior had several schools in Virginia on his radar including Ferrum College.

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes boys basketball team to advantage of Mount Airy’s short turn around from its’ NCHSAA 1A State Football Championship over the weekend with a 71-44 landslide win in Northwest 1A Conference play.

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes wrestling program and head coach Chad Amos hosted the annual Joe Via Invitational on Saturday in honor of it’s former coach.

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hired a familiar face that will run the football program at the school this past week. Assistant coach Justin ...

