Today’s deals: $50 air fryer, gift card sale, $199 AirPods Pro 2, $15 Beckham Hotel pillows, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

There are so many fantastic deals available right now. But there’s one sale that tops all the rest. If you read our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals available now, you’ll see that there’s a huge gift card sale ending today. That includes a fantastic Apple gift card deal, which is rare. You can get so much bonus credit right now, but only if you hurry!

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This big roundup is packed full of our favorite deals you can get today.

Now, it’s time to check out all of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon is running a big promo called 15 Days Of Gift Card Deals. It ends today though, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to get some bonus cash from Amazon.

The sale gives you Amazon credit or discounts on popular gift cards from Apple, Grubhub, Taco Bell, Domino’s, Fandango, Instacart, Chili’s, and more. And here’s a secret for you: if you send the gift cards or digital eGift cards to yourself, you’ll basically get the bonus credit for free! See all the different deals right here.

Moving things along, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 145,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15.each. That’s the lowest price of 2022!

Also of note, the white-hot Ultrean AF01 air fryer is on sale for just $49.99 thanks to a deep discount and a $20 coupon you can clip. This model has 29,000 5-star reviews, so you know it’s a fantastic deal.

Super-popular AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, which marks the return of Black Friday pricing. That also happens to be the lowest price ever for Apple’s newest noise cancelling earphones.

Another hot sale today lets you save big on Roombas. Prices start at $174 for the Roomba 692 robot vacuum, which is a massive 42% discount. The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to $399 instead of $600, and the Roomba j7+ with AI is $599, and there are more Roomba deals available, too.

Other top deals today include an Echo Dot & LED smart bulb bundle for $14.99, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 136,000 5-star reviews for only $22.49, Shark robot vacuums are discounted, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on the Kizen digital meat thermometer (only $5.80!), Roborock robot vacuums, Black and Decker tools, IDOO air mattresses in all sizes, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

