Illinois American Water rates to increase Jan. 1

BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water Co. will be joining in the parade of rising expenses for consumers with a rate increase set to take effect Jan. 1.

The increase, approved last week by the Illinois Commerce Commission, means that the monthly water bill for a typical residential customer who uses 3,500 gallons per month will rise by $3 to $16, depending on the service area, the utility announced Tuesday.

The utility said customers will receive information in their bill further explaining the rate change.

The ICC also granted the utility’s request for a low-income discount tariff, so a typical qualifying residential water-service bill could drop by $12 to $24 a month, depending on the area. Qualifying low-income customers will need to apply for the discount and provide their income information.

The utility said the rate increase, the first for base rates since 2017, comes on the heels of $1.1 billion in completed or planned system upgrades.

That includes about $948 million in water-system improvements and about $204 million in wastewater-system improvements across the state between 2018 and 2023.

The increase will provide a total annualized revenue boost for the utility of about $67 million and support continued investment in critical water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state, the company said.