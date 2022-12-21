Read full article on original website
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
Firefighters get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Firefighters in Oregon had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing the firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
Rough driving conditions across the state expected throughout the holiday weekend
Tri-Cities Wash. — With icy weather on the horizon statewide, leaders from WSDOT are urging drivers to understand the risks, and to be prepared for driving in rough conditions over the holiday weekend. Snoqualmie Pass has seen a mess already, leaders say low visibility, as well as strong wind...
