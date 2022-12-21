ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette shelter preps for incoming storm

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyJ7U_0jqAlZmy00
Eight homeless people watch a movie on the second floor of the Lafayette Urban Ministry emergency shelter, eating ham sandwiches with barley soup. Joe Duhownik | Editor-in-Chief

In response to the forecasted winter storm with blizzard conditions and dangerously low temperatures, the LUM Winter Warming Station will open three hours early at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

LUM will also provide bus transportation for shelter guests from the LTHC day shelter to both the LUM Emergency Shelter and the Winter Warming Station, officials said in a news release.

If you wish to help, LUM is looking for volunteers to shovel out the buses on Thursday and Friday nights.

Other ways to help:

VOLUNTEER - Shovel snow, provide a meal, or assist staff with check-in and meal service.

DONATE - Make a monetary donation or donation of "needed items."

MORE INFO - Go to LUMserve.org/shelter.

The LUM Emergency Shelter provides short-term, overnight shelter, meals, and showers in a safe and caring environment to individuals experiencing homelessness. The LUM Emergency Shelter may accommodate up to 46 adults each night of the year, regardless of weather conditions.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
