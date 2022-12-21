Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65

Exponent File Photo

An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65.

The officer continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65, according to a news release. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of Indiana 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of Indiana 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of Indiana 25 and east of I-65.

Three juveniles in the vehicle were all reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. The news release does not specify their ages. They were taken to a Lafayette area hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Because of the extent of the driver's injures, she will remain at a Lafayette area hospital for treatment, the release said.

Indiana 25 was shut down for several hours for crash reconstruction.