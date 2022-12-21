ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishopville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man found dead after Florence officers hear gunshots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police found a person dead in an empty lot Sunday night. Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Brunson Street after hearing gunshots in the area and found the person dead, Florence police said. The person killed has been […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say

Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
HARTSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy