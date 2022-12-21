Read full article on original website
Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
37-year-old killed in shooting at Florence County motel, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at a Florence County motel, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. to the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in the Florence area, according to the sheriff’s office. 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, […]
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during […]
Father charged after 6-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, meth in NC tattoo shop, sheriff’s office says
Kevin Gordon, 37, is charged with felony child abuse and resistance, delay, and obstruction.
18-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday at a Florence apartment complex, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Tylik Javontae Brown, 18, was arrested Friday in Timmonsville and charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Coroner IDs man found dead after Florence officers hear gunshots
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Florence after police found a person dead in an empty lot Sunday night. Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Brunson Street after hearing gunshots in the area and found the person dead, Florence police said. The person killed has been […]
Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say
Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
