ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Camden Chat

Christmas Eve Bird Droppings: Hoping for something special under the tree

For those interested in baseball news, you are actually in luck. A few noteworthy things happened on Friday, although none of them involve the Orioles:. Craig Kimbrel is joining the Phillies on a one-year, $10 million deal. The Blue Jays added outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catching prospect Gabriel Moreno. And the Giants agreed to two free agent contracts (pending physicals, of course) with pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Michael Conforto.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: Wondering if any more Orioles moves are in store

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles ticked another item off their offseason shopping list with their acquisition of catcher James McCann from the Mets late Wednesday night, giving them a veteran backup to Adley Rutschman. They’ve also made modest upgrades in other areas of need this winter, signing veteran Kyle Gibson to join the starting rotation, Adam Frazier to add a versatile lefty bat, and Mychal Givens to bolster the bullpen.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

White Sox were one of the teams on James McCann’s limited no-trade clause

Though there’s no longer the chance of a James McCann reunion on the South Side, it turns out the odds were never favorable in the first place. On Thursday, the New York Mets traded their catcher and cash considerations to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later. It wasn’t until after the deal that we learned from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that McCann had a limited no-trade clause, which allowed him to block any move involving the White Sox and four other teams.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up

With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy