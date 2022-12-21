West Lafayette officials: Please don't park in the streets

The City of West Lafayette, along with Lafayette and Purdue, asked people to move their cars off of city and campus streets ahead of the coming winter storm to ease snow removal. Screenshot

The West Lafayette Street Department closely monitors conditions and pre-treats roads when there is a possibility of snow or ice, as forecasters are predicting for Thursday through Saturday.

Plowing and salt operations begin once snow or ice accumulates on the streets, officials said in a news release Wednesday. With the potential for heavy snowfall this week, please avoid parking in the streets.

Please help us by following these guidelines:

* Keep streets clear of cars, basketball goals, etc., for full plowing access.

* While driving, yield to snow plows; they are considered emergency vehicles.

* Please be patient with our crew members. The plowing order is main highways and streets, neighborhoods, and cul-de-sacs.

* Shovel your sidewalk and driveway into your yard - not the streets. This will minimize the amount of snow in your driveway.

* Clear snow away from mailboxes for mail delivery.

Designated snow routes Include:

* Airport Road

* Cherry Lane

* First, Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets (between Russell and University streets)

* Grant Street

* Harrison Street/Williams Street (from Martin Jischke Drive to Grant Street)

* MacArther Drive (between State Street and Nimitz Drive)

* Russell Street (between Stadium Avenue and Harrison Street)

* Stadium Avenue west of Grant Street

* State Street

* Waldron Street