West Lafayette officials: Please don't park in the streets
The West Lafayette Street Department closely monitors conditions and pre-treats roads when there is a possibility of snow or ice, as forecasters are predicting for Thursday through Saturday.
Plowing and salt operations begin once snow or ice accumulates on the streets, officials said in a news release Wednesday. With the potential for heavy snowfall this week, please avoid parking in the streets.
Please help us by following these guidelines:
* Keep streets clear of cars, basketball goals, etc., for full plowing access.
* While driving, yield to snow plows; they are considered emergency vehicles.
* Please be patient with our crew members. The plowing order is main highways and streets, neighborhoods, and cul-de-sacs.
* Shovel your sidewalk and driveway into your yard - not the streets. This will minimize the amount of snow in your driveway.
* Clear snow away from mailboxes for mail delivery.
Designated snow routes Include:
* Airport Road
* Cherry Lane
* First, Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets (between Russell and University streets)
* Grant Street
* Harrison Street/Williams Street (from Martin Jischke Drive to Grant Street)
* MacArther Drive (between State Street and Nimitz Drive)
* Russell Street (between Stadium Avenue and Harrison Street)
* Stadium Avenue west of Grant Street
* State Street
* Waldron Street
