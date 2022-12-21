ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

3 ETFs to Buy Now for Less Than $50

By Anushka Dutta
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHiOA_0jqAjm6H00

Although cooled inflation raised hopes of a soft landing, the Fed is expected to keep raising interest rates through 2023, putting pressure on the stock market. Given this backdrop, under-$50 ETFs First Trust Low Duration Opportunities (LMBS), SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond (SHM), and First Trust Value Line Dividend Index (FVD) could be wise additions to your portfolio for stable returns. Read on….

Although the latest 50-basis-point interest rate hike marked a decline from the 75-basis point rate hikes for four consecutive times, the Federal Reserve expects the benchmark rates to peak at about 5.1% in 2023. With the central bank intending to keep raising interest rates through 2023, the stock market will likely remain under pressure.

James Demmert, the chief investment officer at Main Street Research, has urged investors to remain cautious as recessionary fears linger. He stated, “The Fed would like inflation to settle at 2%, and it’s hard to imagine that happening without a recession and much higher unemployment.”

On the other hand, cooled inflation for two straight months raised hopes of a soft landing. Given this uncertain backdrop, exposure to bonds and dividends could help investors protect their portfolios against downside risk.

Therefore, under-$50 ETFs First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF ( LMBS ), SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF ( SHM ), and First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ( FVD ) could be wise investments now.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF ( LMBS )

LMBS invests at least 60% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in mortgage-related debt securities and other mortgage-related instruments. The fund is actively managed and aims to generate current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

LMBS has a NAV of $47.77 and $4.70 billion in total net assets. Its expense ratio of 0.66% compares with the category average of 0.31%. The fund’s trailing-12-month dividend of $1.00 yields 2.09% on the current share price. It has a four-year average yield of 2.31%.

As of December 19, the fund’s top holdings include Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac TBA, 3%, due 05/01/2052, with a 2.55% weight, U.S. Treasury Note, 1.50%, due 03/31/2023, with a 2.53% weight, and Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac TBA, 3.50%, due 06/01/2052, with a 2.27% weight.

Its net inflows came in at $1.29 billion over the past three years and $4.24 billion over the past five years. The fund has gained marginally over the past month to close its last trading session at $47.72. It has a five-year beta of 0.30.

LMBS’ strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings . The ETF has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

LMBS has a Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer grade of A. In the 49-ETF Intermediate-Term Bond ETFs group, it is ranked #2. The group is rated B.

Click here to see the POWR Ratings for LMBS.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF ( SHM )

SHM, tracking the Bloomberg Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index, offers exposure to the publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar-denominated short-term tax-exempt bond market. SHM provides a choice for investors seeking broad exposure to the muni market but with lower levels of risk.

SHM has $4.54 billion in assets under management and a $46.97 NAV. Its gross expense ratio of 0.20% is lower than the category average of 0.30%. Its trailing-12-month dividend of $0.32 yields 0.69% on the prevailing prices. It has a four-year average yield of 1.13%.

The fund’s top holdings include ORATRN 5.000 10/15/24, with a 1.66% weight, NYCUTL 5.000 06/15/26, with a 1.12% weight, and CAS 5.000 10/01/26, with a 0.99% weight. SHM’s net inflows came in at $1.06 billion over the past three years and $1.20 billion over the past five years.

The ETF has gained marginally over the past three months to close its last trading session at $47.02. It has also gained marginally over the past month. It has a five-year beta of 0.45.

It’s no surprise that SHM has an overall A rating, which translates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

The fund has an A grade for Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer. It is ranked #2 out of 66 ETFs in the Municipal Bonds ETFs group. The group is rated A.

To see the POWR Ratings for SHM, click here .

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ( FVD )

Tracking the Value Line Dividend Index, FVD allows investors to access stocks of dividend-paying companies. The index seeks to measure the performance of the securities ranked #1 or #2 according to the index provider's proprietary Value Line Safety Ranking System, which is expected to provide an above-average dividend yield.

FVD has a $39.79 NAV and $12.40 billion in net assets. It has an expense ratio of 0.67%, compared to the category average of 0.48%. Its trailing-12-month dividend of $0.79 yields 1.99% on current prices. Its dividend payments have grown at a 5.1% CAGR over the past five years.

As of December 19, FVD’s top holdings include Maximus, Inc. ( MMS ), with a 0.67% yield, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. ( CALM ), with a 0.66%, and Campbell Soup Company ( CPB ), with a 0.63% weight. Its net inflows came in at $479.36 million over the past year and $30.44 million over the past month.

The fund has gained 6.8% over the past six months and 3.3% over the past three months to close its last trading session at $39.77. It has a five-year beta of 0.82.

FVD’s promising prospect is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The fund has a Trade and Peer grade of A and a Buy & Hold grade of B. In the 86-ETF Large Cap Value ETFs group, it is ranked #5. The group is rated A.

Click here to access the POWR Ratings for FVD.

LMBS shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, LMBS has declined -2.69%, versus a -17.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BtKQ_0jqAjm6H00

Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research.

More...

The post 3 ETFs to Buy Now for Less Than $50 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Down 52% In One Day: When And Why It Happened

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report may be having a rough 2022, and certain days of trading have been painful to watch this year. But over 22 years ago, AAPL endured single-day losses that few investors would handle with much grace today. The stock was down about 52% on September 29, 2000.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Money

5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Microsoft defends its deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Google's performance review system is getting tougher. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" faces a big test at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks Under $30 to Buy Right Now

While a recession in 2023 looks inevitable amid lingering macro headwinds, experts believe it to be mild. Moreover, amid high hopes for a Santa Claus rally, quality stocks Stellantis (STLA),...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

82K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy