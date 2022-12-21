Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU guard Bracey Wright on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen in as former IU basketball guard Bracey Wright joined A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. In his three year Indiana career (2002-05), Wright scored 1,498 points. He averaged 17.6 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field overall including 35 percent from three. The Texas product added 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest during his time in Bloomington.
Current Publishing
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
Indiana football: Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees during 2023 early signing day
The Indiana football program inked 16 signees to its 2023 signing class Wednesday for the start of the early signing period. Eleven of the signees are high school recruits, three of the signees are transfers from other FBS teams, and two of the signees are junior college transfers. As Indiana's...
Hoosier Newsstand, December 23
We begin with online coverage of the Indiana men's basketball and football programs:. Indiana has another chance to smooth things out: Kokomo Tribune. The Hoosiers look for a repeat performance from Jalen Hood-Schifino against Kennesaw State: Sports Naut. Tom Allen breaks down all 16 signees: Peegs.com. Indiana and Rutgers face...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville School Board approves new high school courses, adopts policy on public comment
The last meeting of the 2022 Noblesville School Board was held Tuesday, Dec. 20. This was also the last meeting before the newly elected board members are sworn in. It was an agenda-packed meeting beginning with the recognition of many of our athletic championship teams. For the sake of brevity, I will skip through several of the agenda items.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
Current Publishing
Candidate for Carmel’s Central District seat wants to rein in redevelopment, prevent ‘woke culture’
Chuck Ford has long been interested in politics, but his career as a teacher, coach and other positions kept him too busy to become deeply involved for many years. Even after retiring, Ford didn’t plan to run for office, but that changed after city officials approved construction of a six-story mixed-use development adjacent to his neighborhood, despite remonstrance from many nearby residents. So, Ford, a Republican who previously attempted to limit development near the Johnson Addition neighborhood by having it named a historic district, launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council’s Central District seat in the 2023 municipal elections.
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
1987: Avon school bus driver goes the extra mile as educator, mentor, and friend
For more than three decades, Helen McSchooler connected with and mentored the students she transported around Hendricks County.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
korncountry.com
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
SLIDESHOW: Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may end up on the slideshow or […]
WISH-TV
Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion. The library refutes these claims. In an open letter penned to the...
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Feds give Indiana military base $16 mil. for Afghan refugee damages
EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Pentagon has granted an Indiana military base over $15 million to repair damages caused by Afghan refugees housed there during US Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense confirmed in a recent report from the Pentagon’s inspector general that Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh has been approved for $16 million in federal […]
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Current Publishing
Fishers-based company named ‘Best in Business’
Fishers-based holding company Round Room, LLC, which leads and invests in companies serving the wireless retail industry, was named an honoree of Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business awards on Dec. 6. The program celebrates companies nationwide that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society....
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0