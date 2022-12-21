ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K102.5

Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78

Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
K102.5

Does Anyone Remember the Outdoor Trampoline Park in Albion?

Finishing the construction on US-12 and the installment of I-94 in 1960, Albion became a booming city that used the highway traffic to its fullest extent. Right off the Albion exit on N Eaton St, in what is the present-day Ford dealership, sat an outdoor trampoline park. So, think something...
ALBION, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift

Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash

Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022

When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm

The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
GALESBURG, MI
K102.5

Best Places In The Kalamazoo Area To Celebrate National Cupcake Day

One day in the distant past someone decide to make bite-size cakes and called them cupcakes, nowadays we have a national day devoted to the wonderful dessert's history and to indulge in the delicious snack which is Thursday, December 15. Places like grocery stores, bakeries, donut shops, and other dessert-based...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy