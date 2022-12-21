Read full article on original website
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed
With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Galesburg’s David Castle Wins The Great Christmas Light Fight
Christmas has always been a much-celebrated event in the Castle family. As a kid growing up, Dan Castle was one of my first buddies, and through the years I witnessed how the effect of the approaching Christmas Holiday would ignite a fever that spread through the Castle clan. An entire...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
What’s Brewing in Bridgman? Award Winning Craft Brewery Listed For Sale
The opportunity of a lifetime awaits you in the lakefront town of Bridgman, Michigan!. If you're an ambitious homebrewer or you're simply a fan of imbibing any number of Michigan's craft beers, you'll definitely want to check out this property listing. Tapistry Brewing was founded by Joe Rudnick and his...
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes
Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
Does Anyone Remember the Outdoor Trampoline Park in Albion?
Finishing the construction on US-12 and the installment of I-94 in 1960, Albion became a booming city that used the highway traffic to its fullest extent. Right off the Albion exit on N Eaton St, in what is the present-day Ford dealership, sat an outdoor trampoline park. So, think something...
West Michigan Couple Makes Six Figures Using Only Side Hustles
A couple in West Michigan have created such a splash with their side hustles that they've now been featured on CNBC three separate times. And, they're making bank while they do it. Jamie and Sarah McCauley have created a life in which they have multiple streams of income. More than...
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift
Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI
Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
Love the Drinking Districts in Michigan? Then Pick Up Your Trash
Drinking districts have been growing in popularity, especially since the pandemic. But, will they go away if we abuse them?. If you don't know, towns set boundaries in certain areas, usually in downtown districts, where you can walk around with an open, alcoholic beverage. Places like Savannah, GA, have been doing this long before the pandemic but, it was a way to help local businesses while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic. We've seen them pop up in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Hastings, and beyond.
Are Spam Calls Connected to the Michigan Bell Telephone Company Mystery?
Warren and Virginia Randall lived in a home that used to be on the property of what is now the Michigan Bell Telephone Company before a tragic murder-suicide ended their lives inside the home. Residents living in Grand Rapids have experienced some weird activity coming from the Michigan Bell Telephone...
At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022
When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
The Town Survives After Two Major Fires: Homer, Michigan – 1900-2000s
Homer's genesis goes back to 1832 when four guys walked all the way to that area from Pennsylvania. A few months later, here comes Milton Barney from New York. He bought some land along the Kalamazoo River and proceeded to build a hotel, house, sawmill, and store. Barney's family joined...
This Grand Rapids Meijer Is Apparently Selling Green ‘Opinions’ For 89¢
The 216 Standale Meijer apparently has a heck of a deal right now that only a fool would pass up on. The Meijer, located at 315 Wilson Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 has a sign that shows that right now, you can buy 'Green Opinions' for the absolutely low price of only 89¢.
Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm
The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
Did You See Santa Claus Floating Around This South Haven, MI Marina?
Christmas has come early in Southwest Michigan! In case you missed it, none other than the Santa Claus was recently seen boating around a South Haven, MI marina. That's right, the Big Guy ditched his sleigh and reindeer and opted for a watercraft instead!. Local boating shop Gull Lake Marine...
Best Places In The Kalamazoo Area To Celebrate National Cupcake Day
One day in the distant past someone decide to make bite-size cakes and called them cupcakes, nowadays we have a national day devoted to the wonderful dessert's history and to indulge in the delicious snack which is Thursday, December 15. Places like grocery stores, bakeries, donut shops, and other dessert-based...
