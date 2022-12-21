ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78

Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Does Anyone Remember the Outdoor Trampoline Park in Albion?

Finishing the construction on US-12 and the installment of I-94 in 1960, Albion became a booming city that used the highway traffic to its fullest extent. Right off the Albion exit on N Eaton St, in what is the present-day Ford dealership, sat an outdoor trampoline park. So, think something...
ALBION, MI
Kalamazoo Parents Are Angry With KPS Superintendent’s Parting Gift

Just days after an abrupt resignation with little explanation by the former superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Rita Raichoudari, many parents and residents have thoughts on the inner workings of the latter's exit deal. It's come out that in a mutual agreement between Dr. Raichoudari and the KPS School...
KALAMAZOO, MI
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI

Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
ALLEGAN, MI
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan

How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Life-Saving Tips On Preparing For A Winter Storm

The closer that we approach the Christmas weekend, the more it looks that we may have the whitest Christmas that Southwest Michigan has experienced in many Yuletides. The latest forecast calls for windy and snowy conditions, beginning Friday. In fact, it may be a downright blizzard, with heavy snows and...
GALESBURG, MI
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Portage Public Safety Department Using VR Technology For De-Escalation Training

Virtual Reality isn't what it used to be. When you see it fully spelled out, maybe it conjures memories of the old 1980s wire-frame computer graphics, and Max Headroom clips. Today's Virtual Reality (shortened to VR) is leaps and bounds above the days of Tron, and is SO realistic in some instances, that companies are even using it as "real-world" training scenarios. In fact, the Portage Police Department is now one of those entities, and they're using it to train officers in de-escalation tactics.
PORTAGE, MI
Driver Shortage Cripples Battle Creek Transit Service Schedule

At a time when many Battle Creek shoppers depend on using the city transit system to prepare for holiday festivities, a shortage of bus drivers is causing Battle Creek Transit to adjust service on its routes. Starting Monday, December 19th, fixed bus routes will operate Monday-Friday from 5:15 AM to 6:45 PM. And if you plan on shopping, or using the transit to get to work on Saturday, you’re out of luck. Saturday fixed bus service is temporarily suspended.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Resigns, What’s Next?

Earlier this week Rita Raichoudhuri resigned from her position as the superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS). This was said to be a mutual agreement between herself and the school board. In what appears as a sudden change to the public has left them in awe as they responded to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
