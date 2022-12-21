Virtual Reality isn't what it used to be. When you see it fully spelled out, maybe it conjures memories of the old 1980s wire-frame computer graphics, and Max Headroom clips. Today's Virtual Reality (shortened to VR) is leaps and bounds above the days of Tron, and is SO realistic in some instances, that companies are even using it as "real-world" training scenarios. In fact, the Portage Police Department is now one of those entities, and they're using it to train officers in de-escalation tactics.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO