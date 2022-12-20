ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque High players ‘Love’ their captain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque high girls’ basketball team is going into the holiday break with a 9-1 record as a legitimate contender in class 5A. Part of the reason for the Bulldogs’ success comes from their post-play, where senior captain Leilani Love does most of her work. “Leilani is a strong player on the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque chef shares long road to success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
marketplace.org

Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy

In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Legacy Church making wishes happen

From left to right, Executive Assistant Maria Christopher, Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister and Executive Pastor Michael Morin.(Legacy Church Rio Rancho) This year Christmas will come early for 12 New Mexico children who are battling critical illnesses in New Mexico. “We are...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

