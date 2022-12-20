Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Welcomes National UFO Historical Records CenterBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
Albuquerque High players ‘Love’ their captain
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque high girls’ basketball team is going into the holiday break with a 9-1 record as a legitimate contender in class 5A. Part of the reason for the Bulldogs’ success comes from their post-play, where senior captain Leilani Love does most of her work. “Leilani is a strong player on the […]
New Mexico native wins Jiu-Jitsu world championship
Gonzales also has taken a leadership role at his gym, One Jiu-Jitsu in Rio Rancho. He runs the kids' program at the gym and has grown it from only a handful of students to around 40 currently.
In grand scheme of things, did New Mexico Bowl victory matter a lot, a little or not at all?
Finishing 8-5 with needed changes should prove a catalyst for Kalani Sitake in 2023 heading to Big 12, but did winning the New Mexico Bowl matter a lot or just a little?
MMAmania.com
Barefoot, gun-wielding UFC fighter thwarts attempted home invasion in Albuquerque
Chasing after bad guys in your bare feet sounds like something out of Die Hard but for UFC veteran Lando Vannata, it was a fight-or-flight situation at his residence in Albuquerque, New Mexico, thanks to a “little cockroach” who attempted to break into his neighbor’s house. Sound...
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
marketplace.org
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy
In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
rrobserver.com
Legacy Church making wishes happen
From left to right, Executive Assistant Maria Christopher, Senior Pastor Steve Smothermon, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico Sara Lister and Executive Pastor Michael Morin.(Legacy Church Rio Rancho) This year Christmas will come early for 12 New Mexico children who are battling critical illnesses in New Mexico. “We are...
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
Albuquerque man troubled after home shot up in middle of night
The retired mail carrier has no idea why someone would shoot up his home.
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
KRQE News 13
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque facing lawsuit over injustice towards homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several organizations are suing the city of Albuquerque for violating the civil rights of the homeless population. The law firm of Ives and Flores, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, and attorney Nick Davis filed a lawsuit on Monday on behalf of unhoused people living in Albuquerque. The groups said they want to stop city officials from unlawfully destroying encampments and property, jailing, and fining people.
KOAT 7
One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
Comments / 0