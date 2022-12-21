ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Christmas-week winter storm and Arctic blast for the ages, by the numbers

An extraordinary bout of wintry weather entangled much of the United States during Christmas week. Historic cold and a huge footprint of strong winds and fierce blizzard conditions affected hundreds of millions of Americans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Nowhere was the weather so destructive...
BUFFALO, NY
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
A very San Francisco horoscope: Capricorn season offers a cosmic do-over

Capricorn season is always a poignant time filled with collective milestones and reflection. It begins with the winter solstice, the longest night of the year that marks an exciting turning point as the light begins to increase again in the northern hemisphere. Jan. 1 may be the start of the new year in the Gregorian calendar, but the solstice marks the true cosmic turning point, making it a potent time for setting intentions for the next six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

