Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
KIMA TV
Rough driving conditions across the state expected throughout the holiday weekend
Tri-Cities Wash. — With icy weather on the horizon statewide, leaders from WSDOT are urging drivers to understand the risks, and to be prepared for driving in rough conditions over the holiday weekend. Snoqualmie Pass has seen a mess already, leaders say low visibility, as well as strong wind...
Comments / 0