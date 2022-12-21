Read full article on original website
Related
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Dominion urges customers to reduce usage to 'protect' the electric system
Dominion Energy urged customers to reduce power usage this weekend as a large portion of the country deals with sub-freezing temperatures.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
Appalachian Power asks West Virginia customers to reduce electricity use
UPDATE (5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) also asks that residents reduce electricity until 10 a.m. on Sunday. This is in agreeance with Appalachian Power and PJM’s request to reduce usage during strain on the regional electricity grid. WVEMD says there are simple ways individuals can take to […]
Augusta Free Press
With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia
Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
WSET
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WSET
When will the power come back on? Appalachian Power working through the holiday weekend
(WSET) — Strong and damaging winds caused power outages for more than 48,000 customers across Appalachian Power’s service area on Friday, and 42,000 customers are still without electricity as of 6:30 p.m. The biting cold temperatures are causing delays in getting power back on in some areas. Virginia...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WUSA
9 things to do this Christmas weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Dec. 23-25
WASHINGTON — Looking for some fun things to do around town as you wait for Santa's sleigh? Here are events across town to bring loved ones and celebrate the best time of year. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
WSLS
VDOT warns drivers of black ice, freezing roads in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution when they hit the roads just before the holidays. Staff warns that any wet roads will freeze overnight on Dec. 23 because of the extremely low temperatures, and the main trouble spots are bridges and overpasses.
NBC12
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Inside Nova
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Virginia home sales registered the sharpest decline in more than a decade in the month of November. According to a home sales report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 7,681 sales statewide in November – 4,453 fewer than last November, or a 36.7 percent decrease. In November, there...
WSLS
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia
Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
High winds knock out power for thousands in Central Virginia
Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages in Central Virginia Friday as an arctic front brings very cold and windy conditions to the Commonwealth.
Comments / 6