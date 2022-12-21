ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia

Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Thousands without power as wintry weather mix hits Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as wintry weather continues to roll through the Commonwealth. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the 31,986 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 5,513. Franklin County: 4,969. Bedford County: 1,991. Montgomery County: 902. Botetourt...
