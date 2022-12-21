Read full article on original website
Moran votes yes, Marshall no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
Putin claims Moscow is ready for Ukraine talks as attacks continue
Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released Sunday afternoon, that Russia is "prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process."
🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
US sending another $1.8 billion, Patriot missiles, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, as the Biden administration welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The...
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defended what he says is his country's position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year
Marshall critical of $1.7 trillion spending bill, skips Zelensky speech
WASHINGTON—The United State's Senate is working to pass a year-end, $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government. The measure released early Tuesday gives lawmakers a chance to stuff as many priorities as they can into what is likely to be the last major bill of the current Congress. On...
Fight over immigration puts $1.7 trillion spending bill in jeopardy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum toward passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill with more aid for Ukraine slowed considerably Wednesday as lawmakers struggled to reach an agreement on amendments needed to get to a final vote and avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
Christmas: House OKs $1.7 trillion spending bill; $45 billion for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers race to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
