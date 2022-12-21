ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, December 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a...
WLOX

South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before weekend weather

Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast

wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Sheesh! Look at those wind chill numbers this morning! A huge dose of Christmas cold is coming from the north pole & it arrives in South MS just in time for the holiday weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars,...
mageenews.com

Thursday Weather Update from the National Weather Service

A long duration of record breaking cold weather is expected from Thursday night through Saturday night for our forecast area. Low temperatures will likely range from the single digits in the north to teens in the south. Highs will be near or below freezing for most of the area Friday and Saturday. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will likely result in wind chill readings below zero. In the extreme threat area, wind chills can reach the negative teens, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected. With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode. Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
mageenews.com

Boil Water Notice Extended for City of Magee

The boil water notice for the City of Magee has been extended until Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
