Wayne, NE

Myron H. “Mike” Deck

Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, of Hoskins, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiating. Burial will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday, also at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
NORFOLK, NE
Family Gathers For Christmas Brunch

Katie (Abler) Voecks hosted a Christmas brunch for her family at her home on Friday, December 16. Twelve relatives attended. The group ate, then sat and visited about the favorite Christmas gift they remember receiving as a child. Katie is one of five girls and five boys. Above, left to right: Katie Voecks’ brother Paul and wife LaNeta Abler, Norfolk; Katie Voecks, Pierce; sister Delores Theisen, Norfolk (Pat Theisen’s mother); sister Marian Crabb, Norfolk; nephew Pat Theisen, Pierce; sister Lois Ann Weber, Sioux City; youngest sister Liz Miller, Omaha.
NORFOLK, NE
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Walker, Beller earn All-America honors

Wayne State College volleyball players Rachel Walker and Taya Beller were named to the 2022 Academic All-America Volleyball Team announced by College Sports Communicators in NCAA Div. II. Both players received Third Team Academic All-America honors, recognizing their outstanding combination of academic and athletic achievement this season. Walker and Beller...
WAYNE, NE

