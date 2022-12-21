Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, of Hoskins, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Rev. Rodney Rixe will be officiating. Burial will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday, also at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.

