Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Matthew 7:2: “For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” This is a sobering dose of reality given the Christian and should temper our zeal to judge harshly. When we know we’ll be judged in the same measure as we mete out judgement to others, we should be gentler and slower to judge. It brings to mind the Scripture “Judge not, lest you be judged.” We might remember that verse more easily.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO