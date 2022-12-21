ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Christ’s presence in your life

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. What one, small thing can You do today to reflect Christ’s presence in your life?. Have patience with others –...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

“For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged.”

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Matthew 7:2: “For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” This is a sobering dose of reality given the Christian and should temper our zeal to judge harshly. When we know we’ll be judged in the same measure as we mete out judgement to others, we should be gentler and slower to judge. It brings to mind the Scripture “Judge not, lest you be judged.” We might remember that verse more easily.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Boil Water Notice Extended for City of Magee

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The boil water notice for the City of Magee has been extended until Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Please make sure to...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

MS College Savings Art Contest

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I have an idea for fellow parents that could help entertain the kids for a few hours AND earn them a scholarship in the process!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Christine Robinson Blackwell, 74 of Taylorsville

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (June 19, 1948 – December 23, 2022) Christine Robinson Blackwell, 74 of Taylorsville, Mississippi passed away from her earthly home...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

Ken Weldon

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ken Weldon passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Merit Health in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born on December 26, 1947, to Robert Weldon and Earline Moorehead Weldon in Newton, MS.
MAGEE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy