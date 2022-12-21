ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Football Keys to Victory in the Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday in the College Football Playoff. Both teams have high powered offenses and a plethora of big name players that will surely make an impact on the game at some point. But the road to a Bulldog's victory almost certainly runs through whether or not Georgia can accomplish these tasks.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Updated Georgia Depth Chart Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are just over a week away from doing battle with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Since their most recent game took place nearly 3 weeks ago, there have been a few tweaks to the current Bulldog roster.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington honors those who have served

COVINGTON — Covington residents who have served the community — either as an elected official or volunteer for one of the city’s boards — were honored recently with a certificate of appreciation by the Covington City Council. In addition, each honoree has been recognized with a sidewalk paver bearing their names in downtown Covington.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Republicans Want to Make a Major Banking Change

The US Federal Reserve has historically taken pride in being independent from political influence. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County adoptable cats - week of December 24.

Comments / 0

Community Policy