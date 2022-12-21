ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

By Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1E5X_0jqAW14I00

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) catches the snapped ball during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto the active roster. Collins, once an All-Pro safety for New York, rejoined the team in early October via the practice squad. The 28-year-old now serves as an inside linebacker and was elevated to the Giants' gameday roster three times, most recently last week in a 20-12 win over Washington. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III questionable, Tyler Lockett out

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hand injury, and the Seattle Seahawks are crossing their fingers running back Kenneth Walker III can play. Walker is officially questionable with ankle and back injuries. The team's leading rusher with 696 yards and nine touchdowns, Walker failed to top 50 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game last week. The backup to Walker, DeeJay Dallas, was...
SEATTLE, WA
The Greeneville Sun

Illinois star RB Chase Brown declares for NFL draft

Illinois star running back Chase Brown announced Friday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Brown also won't play in the squad's ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State on Jan. 2. Brown was one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back. He finished third in the nation with 1,643 rushing yards, a total that ranks third in Illinois history behind...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Greeneville Sun

Commanders' Chase Young to make season debut vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is off the injury report and set to make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, coach Ron Rivera announced. Young, 23, has been sidelined since tearing his ACL and rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in a game on Nov. 14, 2021. He was able to start practicing on Nov. 2. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons

Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson's knee to heal. Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn't ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week. The Ravens haven't had a TD pass this month, the last score by air coming from Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

No. 18 UCLA, Pitt seek to polish off successful years at Sun Bowl

No. 18 UCLA can reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014 against Pitt, which seeks it best consecutive finishes since 2008-09, at the Sun Bowl on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The Bruins (9-3) embarked on the closing weeks of the regular season in contention for their first Pac-12 championship since 1998 and a berth in the College Football Playoff, but they dropped decisions to Arizona and rival Southern California by a combined nine points. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

439
Followers
4K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy