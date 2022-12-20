Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights butcher gets holiday sales boost. Have consumers turned a corner?
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brisket, tenderloin, and especially prepared foods are flying out the door this holiday season at Mister Brisket in Cleveland Heights. “Crazy,” said owner Hank Kornblut. “Whatever’s going on, people still have money and they still want to spend money.”. Mister Brisket has...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This local favorite in the Tremont neighborhood offers great breakfast. Customers enjoy the breakfast tacos (which consist of two soft tacos that are filled with scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or pork chorizo, and cheddar; are topped with diced tomatoes and avocado; and come with a side of Cajun home fries, sour cream, and salsa), the classic eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and huevos rancheros. If you prefer something sweet, check out their cinnamon apple walnut French toast, which is made with their house-made wheat bread and covered with walnuts and cinnamon-glazed apples. You also can't go wrong with their smothered French toast, which has sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries with a strawberry glaze drizzle, and whipped cream.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: December 22, 2022
Handling holiday stress! Learn more about Authentic Koaching here. Christmas pop-up bar! Blitzen’s Holiday Bar is located inside Hudson’s Restaurant in Hudson. How to make healthy smoothies! You can find the recipe from the Cleveland Clinic here. Cleveland In A Box. Sending a little piece of Cleveland for...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cleveland
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
Winter storm blamed for I-90 crash that brought down light pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crash brings down pole: I-90 Weather-related traffic crashes and spinouts kept Westlake police officers busy on Dec. 23 as a winter storm brought snow and high winds. A Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:30 a.m. lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp from...
83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Cleveland toddler to spend first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery
A Cleveland toddler is spending first Christmas at home after rare, life-saving surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.
