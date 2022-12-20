ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This local favorite in the Tremont neighborhood offers great breakfast. Customers enjoy the breakfast tacos (which consist of two soft tacos that are filled with scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or pork chorizo, and cheddar; are topped with diced tomatoes and avocado; and come with a side of Cajun home fries, sour cream, and salsa), the classic eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and huevos rancheros. If you prefer something sweet, check out their cinnamon apple walnut French toast, which is made with their house-made wheat bread and covered with walnuts and cinnamon-glazed apples. You also can't go wrong with their smothered French toast, which has sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries with a strawberry glaze drizzle, and whipped cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: December 22, 2022

Handling holiday stress! Learn more about Authentic Koaching here. Christmas pop-up bar! Blitzen’s Holiday Bar is located inside Hudson’s Restaurant in Hudson. How to make healthy smoothies! You can find the recipe from the Cleveland Clinic here. Cleveland In A Box. Sending a little piece of Cleveland for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Salmon Dave’s to close for major renovation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Longtime Rocky River restaurant Salmon Dave’s Pacific Grille will close temporarily for a renovation coming on the heels of its 30th anniversary. The restaurant is expected to be closed for three to four weeks for what Hospitality Restaurants is billing as “a floor-to-ceiling remodel” that will start Jan. 1.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy