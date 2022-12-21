ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Colorful Clothing Picks to Brighten Up Your Winter Wardrobe

 6 days ago

When we put away our summer clothes and prep our wardrobe for winter, it's usually like we're sucking all of the color out of our closet — leaving a lot of black, grey and maybe some navy blue behind. All excellent shades, of course, but we tend to miss those bright, fun colors — especially when the weather is gloomy and the sun sets so early.

Wearing colorful pieces in the winter can provide a dopamine boost all while helping you stand out in a crowd. We're not saying to pull out the mini floral sundresses though — the colorful wintry finds linked below should do the trick!

Puffer Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Available in shades like bold red, sage green, neon pink and even metallic taupe, this Amazon Essentials heavyweight puffer offers some brighter takes on a classic style!

2. We Also Love: The baby blue version of this cropped Gihuo coat will look absolutely beautiful when there's a fresh coat of snow on the ground!

3. We Can't Forget: You won't want to miss the awesome deal on this crimson Tommy Hilfiger puffer . Also available in a lovely nautical blue!

Peacoats

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This sophisticated, double-breasted Allegra K coat is a dress-up, dress-down winter essential. We love how you can define your figure with the belt too!

5. We Also Love: This fleece-lined Vogrye coat is short, sweet and hooded. Toggle button fans will love this one!

6. We Can't Forget: Really want to be a compliment magnet every time you go out? Grab this long Memela coat with its oversized floral print!

Pullover Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The unique take on cable knit makes this Amazon Essentials sweater a can't-miss type of piece!

8. We Also Love: This slim-fit Klousilover sweater top comes in many fabulous colors. The gold buttons add even more joy into the mix!

9. We Can't Forget: Looking for patterns? How about color-block and leopard print in one? Check out this Prettygarden sweater !

Cardigans

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Colorful, Y2K-inspired cardigans are our jam right now. This cropped daisy-print Wihnsinop cardigan needs to be seen!

11. We Also Love: How beautiful is this collared Jkerther cardigan ? It's like a desert sunset. You'll want to wear this one buttoned up as a top!

12. We Can't Forget: One of our favorite releases this year, this striped Jascls cardigan is an eye-catching piece!

Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This relaxed-fit Millchic sweater dress is the easiest grab-and-go piece for an instantly chic look!

14. We Also Love: Gorgeous. That was our first thought when seeing the wrapped top and pleated skirt of this Zesica dress . So many color options too!

15. We Can't Forget: What about a dress that can do both? This Chicwish dress is black but has a colorful gradient design on one side of the skirt!

Pants

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Skip the jeans and the grey sweats once in a while and try these retro, '60s-style Wdirara flare pants for a party vibe!

17. We Also Love: Need something that can work in the office? These SweatyRocks trousers come in wonderful hues!

18. We Can't Forget: Get in on the two-tone trend with these Longbida jeans . Two shades of pink!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Not every winter shoe needs to be black or brown. You can grab practically every color of the rainbow with these UGG Neumel boots !

20. We Also Love: These platform Cape Robbin boots have iridescent uppers for a magical vibe!

21. We Can't Forget: We fell instantly in love with the multicolor snake print on these Stupmarty heeled boots !

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
