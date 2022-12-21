Read full article on original website
Related
chestertownspy.org
Long-serving Chestertown Town Manager Bill Ingersoll to Retire in June
Recent questions about Town Manager Bill Ingersoll’s plans for retirement were addressed to the Spy in search of clarification. We didn’t have to go far. During a taped November 13 Town Council retreat session, Mayor David Foster raised the question of succession plans for town employees, including the Town Manager. Videos of both retreat session are on the town website to view.
Comments / 0