East Lansing, MI

2023 4-star DL Andrew Depaepe officially signs NLI with Michigan State

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
The Des Moines Register

One of Michigan State’s top prospects in the 2023 class has officially signed his national letter of intent.

Four-star defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe locked in with Michigan State on Wednesday by signing his national letter of intent. Depaepe hails from Bettendorf, Iowa and has been verbally committed to the Spartans since February.

Depaepe ranks as the No. 2 player from the state of Iowa and No. 16 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also listed as the No. 137 overall prospect in the country, and ranks as the second-highest commit in Michigan State’s class.

Depaepe choose Michigan State over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Miami (FL), Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Washington.

