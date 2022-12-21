After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax

Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets.

We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better.

But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much.

Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical may have held up a deal between shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants — a Tuesday news conference was called off — and that the Mets swooped in to spend $315 million over 12 years to grab him to play third base.

That’s on top of an offseason that’s included re-signing Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz, and adding Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, David Robertson and Omar Narvaez.

So how much will Cohen reportedly pay in luxury taxes, which are a penalty IN ADDITION to all that free agent money?

Here’s your answer:

WOW.