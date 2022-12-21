ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Derek Carr Criticized by Raiders Fans After Davante Adams Struggles in Steelers Loss

When six-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason, there was an expectation that reforming his connection with his college teammate Derek Carr would lead to offensive fireworks. While the Fresno State alums showed flashes of...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

With the fantasy football playoffs in focus, managers need league-winning pickups in Week 16. Believe it or not, they can put their hopes in a few rookies, including a third-string quarterback, and a couple of Seattle Seahawks. This will all make sense in a few moments. First, let's get through...
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.
Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Patriots' Offensive Struggles: 'I'm the Head Coach'

The offensive struggles that have plagued the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season doomed them once again in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if he deserves the blame for the team's struggles, and he accepted full responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm the head coach."
Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports. Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL.
