Bengals' Eli Apple calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'dirty play': 'He’s done that before'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple has a bone to pick with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who he said had a "dirty play" on him in the 22-18 win Sunday.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. active vs. Packers
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will return from a one-game absence to play in Sunday afternoon’s game against
‘SNF’ Week 16: Cardinals host Buccaneers in Christmas Day special
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is away from the cold and snow this Christmas for an NFC showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on NBC4 in a holiday special. With just two weeks before the regular season ends, every play counts for Tom Brady and the […]
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game. Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown...
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Mavs Game
LeBron James remains listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Derek Carr Criticized by Raiders Fans After Davante Adams Struggles in Steelers Loss
When six-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams forced the Green Bay Packers to trade him to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason, there was an expectation that reforming his connection with his college teammate Derek Carr would lead to offensive fireworks. While the Fresno State alums showed flashes of...
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Eve Games
As the bitter cold gripped several cities across the United States and impacted several games on the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate, a quarterback rose to the occasion and looks like the favorite to win NFL MVP. In the early kickoff games, we didn't just see battles between ground attacks...
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Bucs This Season About Potential Return to NFL, Bowles Says
Amid buzz over his recent tweet about being bored, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season about potentially making a comeback. Head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was "more of a conversation than anything else" with Gronkowski about ending his retirement.
NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Fantasy Football Week 16: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
With the fantasy football playoffs in focus, managers need league-winning pickups in Week 16. Believe it or not, they can put their hopes in a few rookies, including a third-string quarterback, and a couple of Seattle Seahawks. This will all make sense in a few moments. First, let's get through...
Fantasy Football Week 16 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
Week 16 could be a tricky one to navigate for fantasy managers. No NFL teams are on bye, but injuries remain an obstacle at several key positions. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave is out with a hamstring injury, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is done for the year with an ankle injury.
College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Post-2022 Early Signing Period
Four teams are in the hunt for the national championship as the College Football Playoff semifinal games loom large. But most teams out of the playoff are turning their attention to the 2023 season. The three-day early signing period wrapped up Friday, and coaching staffs across the country have a...
Report: Sean Payton Eyes Return as NFL HC with Vic Fangio as DC; Latest on Contract
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is already putting an "all-star staff" together in the event he lands a head coaching job this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. One potential addition is veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the...
NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson, Jets Expected to Part Ways in Offseason amid Struggles
The New York Jets are likely to part ways with quarterback Zach Wilson in the offseason as he continues to struggle in his second season, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:. "They've lost all confidence in Zach Wilson," Glazer reported. "Zach lost confidence himself going into last game, came...
Bill Belichick Takes Blame for Patriots' Offensive Struggles: 'I'm the Head Coach'
The offensive struggles that have plagued the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season doomed them once again in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked directly if he deserves the blame for the team's struggles, and he accepted full responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm the head coach."
Luke Getsy Ridiculed by Fans After Justin Fields, Bears Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gone from potential head coaching candidate to one of the most criticized faces in Chicago sports. Getsy was ripped to shreds by Bears fans on social media Saturday following Chicago's dreadful offensive performance in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL.
