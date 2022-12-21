How to set up your new PS5: tips and hidden features you might not know

Given that this is the first holiday season since the console’s launch where the PlayStation 5 isn’t near-impossible to get hold of, you may very well be giving or receiving one for Christmas this year. You don’t want to wait until Christmas day to get it all set up though, as updates and configuration will take far too much away from precious gaming time.

If you’re looking to set up your new console, we’ve got some handy tips that will help you get the most out of it. If it’s not a PS5 you’ve found under the tree, then never fear, as we have guides for how to set up your Xbox Series X/S, how to set up your Nintendo Switch, and even how to set up your Steam Deck.

Use the stand

You might not think the stand is necessary, but if you try to stand or lay the PS5 down flat you’ll quickly realize how important it is to keep the console stable. It only takes a minute, although be aware that a vital screw you need is in a hidden compartment. Check the manual for details.

Getting more storage

As games get larger and larger, you’re going to need plenty of storage space for all of that data. The PS5 has space for a M.2 SSD if you want to boost its base storage, but portable USB drives will do the trick too – they’ll even load at the same speed as games on the internal storage.

Haptic feedback intensity

One of the PS5 DualSense controller’s coolest new features is haptic feedback. This allows the triggers to give a fair amount of resistance as you press down on them which, when combined with things like rumble and controller sounds can make for a very tactile and immersive experience. However, some people can find it annoying, and if you suffer from a motor disability then it could cause you problems, so you can change the intensity of these features to be weaker or entirely disabled if you prefer.

HDMI 2.1 for Ultra HD

If you want to play games in 4K (also known as Ultra HD), then you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the right equipment for the job. Assuming your TV is compatible with 4K, you’ll need to make sure you’re using the right cable to connect your PS5 to said TV. HDMI 2.1 is the type of cabler you want, which thankfully comes with the console, so just make sure you use that cable and not a random one you have laying around.

120hz and VRR

If you’re running a TV compatible with HDMI 2.1, then 4K isn’t the only benefit available to you. 120hz will allow games to run in up to 120 frames per second, making them smoother than ever before, and VRR will reduce choppiness and tearing for any framerate above 45fps. They’re not mandatory features, but if you have the capability to turn the on, there’s no reason not to, as it will keep your games looking fantastic.

Video capture formatting

Capturing video on the PS5 is extremely easy, but weirdly the default file format it uses is webm. This is a pain if you’re looking to edit or move your footage around on any kind of PC, so you can go into your settings and change it to record in MP4 format instead, which is much nicer to work with.

Party settings

The menus on the PS5 are full of shortcuts. One of the most useful is for when you’re in a party. If you need to adjust something like your mic or chat settings, just double-tap the PS button on the controller and you’ll be taken directly to the party settings menu. Similarly, if you’re in any menu at all, just tap the Triangle button to skip directly to the search bar.

Astro’s Playroom

This little game comes with your PS5 and it’s the first game you should play when you get it. Not only is it a really fun platformer with impressive mechanics, but teaches you about all of the new features on the DualSense controller, making it the perfect way to learn everything there is to know about its intricate features.

In-game guides

Lots of games, especially the big ones, will have lots of resources for you to explore while you play. In the case of most first-part Sony titles, you’ll be able to access in-game guides in the menu that pops up when you press the PS button. They’ll give you some tips on how to complete trophies, find items, or clear levels.

PlayStation Plus Collection

If you have an active PS+ Subscription, then you’ll be able to access this massive collection of great games the moment you log into your PS5. If you’re still a little light on games to play then this could be the perfect place to start with your new console. Here you’ll have access to some of the best games of the last generation like God of War, Fallout 4, and Days Gone at no extra cost.

Written by Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.