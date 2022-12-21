ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to set up your new PS5: tips and hidden features you might not know

By Ryan Woodrow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gd3t2_0jqAO9H400

Given that this is the first holiday season since the console’s launch where the PlayStation 5 isn’t near-impossible to get hold of, you may very well be giving or receiving one for Christmas this year. You don’t want to wait until Christmas day to get it all set up though, as updates and configuration will take far too much away from precious gaming time.

If you’re looking to set up your new console, we’ve got some handy tips that will help you get the most out of it. If it’s not a PS5 you’ve found under the tree, then never fear, as we have guides for how to set up your Xbox Series X/S, how to set up your Nintendo Switch, and even how to set up your Steam Deck.

Use the stand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zK0Fi_0jqAO9H400

You might not think the stand is necessary, but if you try to stand or lay the PS5 down flat you’ll quickly realize how important it is to keep the console stable. It only takes a minute, although be aware that a vital screw you need is in a hidden compartment. Check the manual for details.

Getting more storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05AZ0j_0jqAO9H400

As games get larger and larger, you’re going to need plenty of storage space for all of that data. The PS5 has space for a M.2 SSD if you want to boost its base storage, but portable USB drives will do the trick too – they’ll even load at the same speed as games on the internal storage.

Haptic feedback intensity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUieD_0jqAO9H400

One of the PS5 DualSense controller’s coolest new features is haptic feedback. This allows the triggers to give a fair amount of resistance as you press down on them which, when combined with things like rumble and controller sounds can make for a very tactile and immersive experience. However, some people can find it annoying, and if you suffer from a motor disability then it could cause you problems, so you can change the intensity of these features to be weaker or entirely disabled if you prefer.

HDMI 2.1 for Ultra HD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIsoi_0jqAO9H400

If you want to play games in 4K (also known as Ultra HD), then you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the right equipment for the job. Assuming your TV is compatible with 4K, you’ll need to make sure you’re using the right cable to connect your PS5 to said TV. HDMI 2.1 is the type of cabler you want, which thankfully comes with the console, so just make sure you use that cable and not a random one you have laying around.

120hz and VRR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDjjQ_0jqAO9H400

If you’re running a TV compatible with HDMI 2.1, then 4K isn’t the only benefit available to you. 120hz will allow games to run in up to 120 frames per second, making them smoother than ever before, and VRR will reduce choppiness and tearing for any framerate above 45fps. They’re not mandatory features, but if you have the capability to turn the on, there’s no reason not to, as it will keep your games looking fantastic.

Video capture formatting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhFqQ_0jqAO9H400

Capturing video on the PS5 is extremely easy, but weirdly the default file format it uses is webm. This is a pain if you’re looking to edit or move your footage around on any kind of PC, so you can go into your settings and change it to record in MP4 format instead, which is much nicer to work with.

Party settings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgvsh_0jqAO9H400

The menus on the PS5 are full of shortcuts. One of the most useful is for when you’re in a party. If you need to adjust something like your mic or chat settings, just double-tap the PS button on the controller and you’ll be taken directly to the party settings menu. Similarly, if you’re in any menu at all, just tap the Triangle button to skip directly to the search bar.

Astro’s Playroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cwt8o_0jqAO9H400

This little game comes with your PS5 and it’s the first game you should play when you get it. Not only is it a really fun platformer with impressive mechanics, but teaches you about all of the new features on the DualSense controller, making it the perfect way to learn everything there is to know about its intricate features.

In-game guides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBcSF_0jqAO9H400

Lots of games, especially the big ones, will have lots of resources for you to explore while you play. In the case of most first-part Sony titles, you’ll be able to access in-game guides in the menu that pops up when you press the PS button. They’ll give you some tips on how to complete trophies, find items, or clear levels.

PlayStation Plus Collection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDqyA_0jqAO9H400

If you have an active PS+ Subscription, then you’ll be able to access this massive collection of great games the moment you log into your PS5. If you’re still a little light on games to play then this could be the perfect place to start with your new console. Here you’ll have access to some of the best games of the last generation like God of War, Fallout 4, and Days Gone at no extra cost.

Written by Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
AOL Corp

Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
GAMINGbible

Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now

On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
CNET

Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache

Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
shefinds

3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts

Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
CNET

Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna

Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
SPY

First Look: New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptops Are Good For The Planet And The User

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While buying yourself a shiny new bit of tech is always nice, the ecological impact of everything we buy is something worth considering. A little bit of thought goes a long way, and recycling is key to lessening the impact of the industry. That’s one of the key ideas behind the new line of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops, which all contain recycled materials, and come in more eco-friendly packaging too. We already know that Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around,...
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
Polygon

The Witcher 3 made a small change that causes huge ripples

The new version of The Witcher 3 comes with major graphical upgrades, a photo mode, new content inspired by the Netflix show, and a raft of quality-of-life improvements, tweaks, and fixes. Taken together, the update is a welcome and compelling reason to revisit this modern classic, but in all honesty — as our review pointed out — few of these changes have a massive material impact on the experience. As you play, the last seven and a half years melt away, and the game’s inherent quality asserts itself above all else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy