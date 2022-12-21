Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Prospects to Watch at 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to take place on Dec. 26 and Winnipeg Jets fans have plenty of reasons to tune in this year. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz Lucius will play within Team USA’s top six, and Brad Lambert will fill the role of a top-six center for Team Finland. This article will go over a few things to look for from these prospects as they continue their development through the World Juniors tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ New Kreider/Trocheck Pairing Creates Lineup Depth
One can’t help but wonder whether Mika Zibanejad is feeling a little jealous lately. The New York Rangers center has watched his long-time linemate, Chris Kreider, fall into a budding new bromance – from an on-ice chemistry perspective, of course – with newcomer Vincent Trocheck, the duo finding the kind of synergy that Kreider and Zibanejad long enjoyed as two-thirds of what was the Blueshirts’ top line for years.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
The Hockey Writers
Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Western Conference Teams
This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Western Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
The Hockey Writers
San Jose Sharks Need to Give Bordeleau and Eklund a Chance
The San Jose Sharks have only given a single rookie NHL game time this season, and it’s time for that to change entering the new year. They’re near the bottom of the standings, and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, isn’t doing much better for themselves. If the Barracuda were in the fight for a playoff push, it would make sense to leave top prospects down there in order to get them more experience in big games. Instead, players like William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, who could legitimately help the NHL team, are playing on a losing team in a weaker league. It’s time to play the kids and build excitement around the next generation of Sharks hockey.
The Hockey Writers
5 Reasons to Be Optimistic That the Oilers Will Make Playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers sit one point out of a playoff spot at the Christmas break after losing another game they should have won to the Vancouver Canucks. There have been a few of those games as of late and it has allowed a few teams to gain some ground on them. With 47 games remaining in the season, they are primed to finish strong once again and qualify for the playoffs for a number of reasons.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-2 Win Over Latvia
In the first game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Team USA defeated Team Latvia 5-2 in Moncton, New Brunswick. After a slow first period, Team USA was able to find its footing and pull off a win against a rather resilient Team Latvia. Here are three takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Disappointing Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season so Far
Given that we’re almost at the halfway point of the 2022-23 season and with a new year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to highlight a few of the most disappointing performances of the season. With several big names changing locales this past offseason, there was no shortage of qualified nominees itching for the spotlight.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster
Team Switzerland arrives at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) with one ambition: to avoid relegation for a 14th consecutive season. The Swiss qualified for the quarter-finals at the previous edition of the tournament and travel to Moncton and the Avenir Centre with a roster uninhibited by expectations. Switzerland’s roster...
The Hockey Writers
Current Canucks’ Top 7 World Junior Performances
The World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get started and should once again be a can’t-miss event. The 2023 edition will feature three Vancouver Canucks, as Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Aku Koskenvuo will be looking to etch their names into history. All three have a strong chance to medal too, as Finland and Sweden are amongst the tournament favourites once again.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors Roster by NHL Team
Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2023 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team. The World Juniors are a great time for NHL...
The Hockey Writers
20 Years of 1st Overall Draft Picks – Power Rankings
Every year, the NHL welcomes the best teenagers in the world to the top league. Of course, in each draft, someone has to be selected first, and often, they have an immediate impact in the NHL and go on to have fantastic careers. That isn’t the case for every first-overall...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger at Important Stage in Development
The Columbus Blue Jackets were certainly excited by the prospect of a Columbus native defying the odds and playing in the NHL at 18 years old. While it was certainly a fun turn of events at the time to have Cole Sillinger play for the team during the 2021-22 season, in the long run, it may have been a terrible mistake.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2023 New Year’s Resolutions
The New York Islanders are having a good season but not a great one. Heading into the new year, they are 19-14-2 which is a respectable start, but they are still in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Granted, they have the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference but they can miss the playoffs if they don’t step up in the remainder of the season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Rangers, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the NHL will kick back into trade talk gear right away and among the teams that are expected to be sellers, the Columbus Blue Jackets are likely to move a defenseman, while the Vegas Golden Knights are expected to move a goaltender. Finally, the staff at The Athletic made a number of predictions for the rest of this season and among them was a landing spot for Patrick Kane in a trade.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Weekly Check-In: Hartman, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & the Defense
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey prior to their four-day holiday break consisted of only two games, a back-to-back on the road in California. Their first game against the Anaheim Ducks started out rough but ended with a win and extended their winning streak to six games. That ended the very next game, however, when they dug themselves a big hole against the San Jose Sharks and couldn’t dig themselves out.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Pezzetta’s Sophomore Struggles Boil Down to Depth
Just like that, Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta went from hero to goat (in the derogatory sense). Scoring against the hosting Dallas Stars on Dec. 23, Pezzetta put the the Habs up 2-0 in the second period with a shot that had the Reseau des sports telecast comparing him to Cole Caufield. However, Pezzetta was also in the box for an arguably dangerous trip on Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, on which the Stars scored the game-winning goal late, with the home side eventually winning 4-2.
The Hockey Writers
Carolina Hurricanes Mailbag: Holiday Edition
Christmas came early for the Carolina Hurricanes in the form of a red-hot December, plus a return to action from superstar center Sebastian Aho. The team has gone 10-0-1 so far this month, and that includes their current eight-game win streak and 13 straight games overall without a regulation loss. They’ve risen to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and have the second-best record by points percentage in the NHL. Things are obviously going well in Raleigh, and with the return of Max Pacioretty inching closer and closer, they legitimately have a chance to be even better moving forward.
