The San Jose Sharks have only given a single rookie NHL game time this season, and it’s time for that to change entering the new year. They’re near the bottom of the standings, and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, isn’t doing much better for themselves. If the Barracuda were in the fight for a playoff push, it would make sense to leave top prospects down there in order to get them more experience in big games. Instead, players like William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, who could legitimately help the NHL team, are playing on a losing team in a weaker league. It’s time to play the kids and build excitement around the next generation of Sharks hockey.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO