Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Eastern Conference Teams
This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Eastern Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.
John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best
Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights 12/23/22
With points in five of their last six games, going 4-1-1 in the process, the St. Louis Blues find themselves at 16-16-1 and fifth place in the Central Division with 33 points. In their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 20, the team was without Jordan Kyrou. He missed the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit into the boards following his hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks the day before, costing him the remainder of that game as well as the next in Seattle.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster
Team Switzerland arrives at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) with one ambition: to avoid relegation for a 14th consecutive season. The Swiss qualified for the quarter-finals at the previous edition of the tournament and travel to Moncton and the Avenir Centre with a roster uninhibited by expectations. Switzerland’s roster...
Bucks And Celtics Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
The Hockey Writers
2 Hurricanes’ Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to begin in just a few days on December 26th. COVID-19 has impacted the last two versions of the event, so this should be the first return to the normal schedule since 2020. The Carolina Hurricanes have four prospects set to participate: Jackson Blake (USA), Aleksi Heimosalmi (Finland), Ville Koivunen (Finland), and Nikita Quapp (Germany). Finland has produced several star players for the Hurricanes over the years, including Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, so let’s take a look at the two Finnish prospects on the list.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyrou, Top Line, Power Play, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. With a record of 16-16-1, the St. Louis Blues have been both naughty and nice this season. Possibly just in time for the holidays, they’ve been slightly nicer by earning points in five of their last six games. Even still, that’s not quite nice enough for anyone, including Santa, to dismiss their horrid stretches of naughtiness.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Senators in Seth Jones Trade
In a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators called the Chicago Blackhawks about Seth Jones. Although a trade did not come to fruition following those talks, I wonder if things could change on that front once we get closer to the deadline.
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 Loss to the Bruins
If it felt like you were watching a New Jersey Devils game from the 2021-22 season last night, you wouldn’t be wrong in your assessment. The Devils got off to a strong start and took an early lead but ultimately fell due to a less-than-stellar outing from Mackenzie Blackwood in net. Some sloppy play in front of Blackwood in the second period didn’t help, and he certainly wasn’t at fault for every Boston Bruins goal. Here are four takeaways from the 4-3 loss to the Bruins as the NHL Christmas break begins.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Christmas Mailbag: Where Do They Go From Here?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have one more game to play before Christmas against the Chicago Blackhawks. We thought this would be a good time to gather around one last time before the holidays. But this time, it’s the fan’s turn to ask the questions. We know you have...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Duke Can Prove Doubters Wrong at 2023 World Juniors
For a contending team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, you have to make the most out of your limited draft selections each season. For the most part, the picks they have remaining on draft day are considered “low-value,” as they often take place in the later rounds when it gets harder and harder to find NHL-caliber talent still on the board.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
Through 30 games of their 68-game 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires find themselves atop the Western Conference with a pair of foes. It hasn’t been an easy ride and with the Christmas break in full swing, the team is turning to the big man himself for some extra help in the second half.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Get What They Need in Net with Allen in 2022-23
It would be one thing if goalie Jake Allen were in the Vezina Trophy conversation, winning games left, right and center for the Montreal Canadiens. As it happens, he isn’t, simply giving the Habs a chance to win games more often than not. That’s a good thing. The...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Offseason Moves Paying Dividends This Season
There is some good and a little bit of bad when it comes to what Ken Holland did this past offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. He signed Jack Campbell, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Murray in free agency and traded for Klim Kostin. The general manager also brought back Brett Kulak and Evander Kane on great deals after they became unrestricted free agents.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Getting Star Production From Hall
When the Boston Bruins traded for Taylor Hall at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, they weren’t trading for a player performing at the level of League MVP. In fact, following Hall’s Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2017-18, his performance seemed to steadily drop off, season by season, in New Jersey, with the Arizona Coyotes, and finally with the Buffalo Sabres. The drop-off didn’t appear too stark at first, but his consistent dip in point production appeared to hit an all-time low during his 37-game run with the Sabres during the 2020-21 season when he’d score just two goals and 19 points after signing a one-year, $8 million deal to join Buffalo that offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Team Canada Icing Strong Roster for 2022 Spengler Cup
The holiday season is upon us, which means the Spengler Cup is about to start. Canada will once again have a strong entry as they will look for their 17th title in the historic tournament, which can be traced back to 1923. This year’s edition will include IFK Helsinki, Örebro HK, HC Ambri-Piotta, HC Sparta Praha, and hosts HC Davos. Team Canada will also not be the only team with former NHLers on it, as Quinton Howden, Brandon McMillian, and Michal Kempný are all expected to play big roles for their teams.
Comments / 0