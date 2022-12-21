Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Reports of Maple Leafs’ Tavares Decline Are Exaggerated
John Tavares is now in his fifth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Although he’s been accused of slowing down over his years with the club, he’s still a productive player. In addition, he’s the team’s captain and brings a lot of intangibles to the room.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship: Team Slovakia Final Roster
Team Slovakia’s final 25-man roster was finally submitted and it’s considerably more impressive than the one that lined up just four months ago for the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). While they are without the services of 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky, they get a major bump in star power with second-overall pick Simon Nemec and 26th-overall pick Filip Mesar, who have both been made available by their NHL parent clubs.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Maple Leafs & Marner’s 2019 Contract Negotiations
When Mitch Marner first came to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fans adored him. He was drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and in his next season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, he proved Toronto’s choice was a good one. He tore up the OHL, averaging over two points each game (116 points in 57 games).
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Prospects to Watch at 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to take place on Dec. 26 and Winnipeg Jets fans have plenty of reasons to tune in this year. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz Lucius will play within Team USA’s top six, and Brad Lambert will fill the role of a top-six center for Team Finland. This article will go over a few things to look for from these prospects as they continue their development through the World Juniors tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Riding Momentum Into Final Battle of Alberta Matchup
The Calgary Flames recently visited California, facing off against the San Jose Sharks, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks, winning three out of the four games during the trip. They could have collected eight points, but an odd-man rush in overtime in Los Angeles ended their hopes for a clean sweep.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Panthers Have Yet to Benefit from Blockbuster Trade
It seems difficult to believe, but it has already been nearly half a year since the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers pulled the trigger on one of the biggest trades the NHL has had in some time. Shortly after Matthew Tkachuk let it be known he wouldn’t be signing a long-term deal in Cow Town, general manager Brad Treliving had no choice but to find a trade partner. He was able to do just that, sending Tkachuk to the Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round pick in 2025.
The Hockey Writers
Hockey Fans Deserve Flames & Oilers Playoff Round
The NHL schedule maker must not be a fan of the Battle of Alberta. Because it’s hard to believe that Dec. 27 is the final third and final time the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will play each other in the 2022-23 NHL season. These two storied rivals are 1-1 in their two regular-season games, with Wednesday’s game being the rubber match.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Season Plans Impacted by Krug’s Long-Term Injury
In what was definitely a surprising move, the St. Louis Blues have announced that defenseman Torey Krug has been placed on the long-term injured reverse (LTIR) with a lower-body injury. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks. In a corresponding move, defenseman Tyler Tucker was recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
The Hockey Writers
Current Canucks’ Top 7 World Junior Performances
The World Junior Hockey Championship is set to get started and should once again be a can’t-miss event. The 2023 edition will feature three Vancouver Canucks, as Elias Pettersson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Aku Koskenvuo will be looking to etch their names into history. All three have a strong chance to medal too, as Finland and Sweden are amongst the tournament favourites once again.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More
As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Christmas Edition
Here we are at the NHL Christmas break, and the Chicago Blackhawks are 32 games into their 2022-23 season. They have a record of 8-20-4 (20 points), which is currently dead last in the NHL. It’s been a rough road to follow this team in this rebuilding season, and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Disappointing Players of the 2022-23 NHL Season so Far
Given that we’re almost at the halfway point of the 2022-23 season and with a new year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to highlight a few of the most disappointing performances of the season. With several big names changing locales this past offseason, there was no shortage of qualified nominees itching for the spotlight.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Successful Road Trip, Kyrou, World Juniors, & More
The St. Louis Blues wrapped up their road trip on the night before Christmas Eve. Overall, the road trip was a success despite a tough ending. They kept themselves afloat in terms of the playoff picture, even though it’s only December. The Blues have clear flaws and inconsistencies this...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger at Important Stage in Development
The Columbus Blue Jackets were certainly excited by the prospect of a Columbus native defying the odds and playing in the NHL at 18 years old. While it was certainly a fun turn of events at the time to have Cole Sillinger play for the team during the 2021-22 season, in the long run, it may have been a terrible mistake.
The Hockey Writers
20 Years of 1st Overall Draft Picks – Power Rankings
Every year, the NHL welcomes the best teenagers in the world to the top league. Of course, in each draft, someone has to be selected first, and often, they have an immediate impact in the NHL and go on to have fantastic careers. That isn’t the case for every first-overall...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Who Should Be Untouchable in 2023
There has been a lot of talk regarding “untouchable” players in the NHL since the start of the 2022-23 season. Teams like the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have named a single player each who falls into that category for them. The Sharks aren’t willing to trade Tomas Hertl and the Canucks are looking to hold onto Elias Pettersson. The Columbus Blue Jackets are below both of those organizations in the league standings at the moment and although it feels as if the trade deadline is still far away, it is rapidly approaching. As a result, the question comes to mind of who they should put into that category themselves. There are a couple of obvious names, however, the list isn’t nearly as long as many fans would hope. It’s also worth noting that prospects will not be listed, as we will be focusing specifically on players currently on the NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers
Carolina Hurricanes Mailbag: Holiday Edition
Christmas came early for the Carolina Hurricanes in the form of a red-hot December, plus a return to action from superstar center Sebastian Aho. The team has gone 10-0-1 so far this month, and that includes their current eight-game win streak and 13 straight games overall without a regulation loss. They’ve risen to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and have the second-best record by points percentage in the NHL. Things are obviously going well in Raleigh, and with the return of Max Pacioretty inching closer and closer, they legitimately have a chance to be even better moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2023 New Year’s Resolutions
The New York Islanders are having a good season but not a great one. Heading into the new year, they are 19-14-2 which is a respectable start, but they are still in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Granted, they have the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference but they can miss the playoffs if they don’t step up in the remainder of the season.
