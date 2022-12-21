NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Steelers discuss winning the game for Franco Harris
There were several that described the emotion ‘being a part of Steelers lore’, honoring the man, the love for him-what the current team said of winning one for Franco
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) and head coach Nick Sirianni runs off the field after win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns
Christian Watson made a couple rookie mistakes during the Green Bay Packers' victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Dec 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill (17) and Malik Willis (7) head to the field as the team gets ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY…
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston
Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III questionable, Tyler Lockett out
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hand injury, and the Seattle Seahawks are crossing their fingers running back Kenneth Walker III can play.
Giants promote former All-Pro Landon Collins to active roster
New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the team was signing Landon Collins from their practice squad onto the active roster.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings
Contrary to how it came across on the Monday night broadcast, the Green Bay Packers' offense meets as a whole throughout the week, coach Matt LaFleur said.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Redskins-Head Coach Ron Rivera Press Conference
Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and his wife Tanya look on as head coach Ron Rivera speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Packers LT David Bakhtiari on Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed the last two games following an appendectomy.
Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons
Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum After Beating Rams
Momentum is real, coach Matt LaFleur said after the Packers beat the Rams.
Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Aaron Rodgers: Both Need Santa
Pro Football Network's Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris talk about the QB matchup of the week between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.
