Minnesota State

kscj.com

NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER

YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Staying warm in extreme cold

With winter comes cold, unsurprisingly. But this year the solstice brought snowfall at colder-than-normal temperatures, along with strong winds lasting through Christmas Eve. At the same time, local government agencies are struggling to keep people warm. As of Friday afternoon, temperatures hovered just below 10 below zero with winds at...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Dec. 24, 2022

Miss Minnie F. Buchanan has resigned her position as teacher in the Union Schools, on account of her health. A successor has not yet been chosen, although it is understood the Board will try to secure the services of a male teacher. As at present arranged the department in which the vacancy occurs includes the third, fourth and seventh grades.
SHAKOPEE, MN
stcroix360.com

Barrens Bandits, Part 1: Brazen 1921 bank robbery set off massive manhunt

St. Paul gangsters on an interstate crime spree were chased up, down, and across the river. Saturday, July 23, 1921 was another in a stretch of sweltering days in Chisago County, Minnesota. Temperatures reached above 90 degrees, although it must have been cooler at 8:15 in the morning, when a green Nash touring car rolled through the Scandinavian immigrant village of Almelund. Inside the car were five men with criminal records and dangerous tendencies.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
