Houston, TX

houstoncitybook.com

It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now

IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing

The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tamaladas have started for many families across the area

HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Texas’ Wild History Takes Centerstage as Houston’s Heritage Society Enjoys a River Oaks Moment

Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Heritage Society’s Houston Heritage Luncheon. The Heritage Society stayed true to its mission of sharing Houston and Texas history at its annual luncheon, the focus of which was a book by author Stephen Harrigan titled Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location

A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

River Oaks favorite burger joint reopens after renovations

An Upper Kirby burger institution will return to service this week. Becks Prime will reopen its original Kirby Drive location this Thursday, December 22 (2902 Kirby Dr).First opened in 1985, the Kirby location needed a refresh after 37 years of continuous use. Changes include an all-new, 48-seat patio and a digital menu for drive-thru customers. Inside, customers will find wooden tables, new wallpaper, leather banquettes, and framed photographs from the restaurant’s history. “Our classically designed restaurant had remained frozen in time for 37 years since first opening on Kirby in 1985 so it was time for a refresh while still...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
DEER PARK, TX

