Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
papercitymag.com
Music Stars With Houston Ties Come Home For Museum of African American Culture’s Special Event
Music guest Sam Thousand at The Houston Museum of African American Culture Champagne & Ribs (Photo by Patryce Coleman Jackson) Where: The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) PC Moment: The event, founded by John Guess Jr. in 2001, featured two uber successful Houston performing artists. Houston High School...
City of Houston opens 2 warming centers as cold weather continues on Christmas Eve
The city is opening two sites for those seeking relief as temperatures continue to drop during the holidays.
A Houston realtor's vision comes to life in $4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ultimate Photography Auction Takes Bidding Wars to New Levels — FotoFest Keeps It Arty
Daniel Gonçalves' "Pink Cadillac, Memphis, TN" (2017) at the FotoFest Fine Print Auction (Courtesy the artist) This is the next installment in a series detailing important art parties. It’s time to anoint the most sizzling soirées of the season. Consider it another successful FotoFest Fine Print Auction...
houstoncitybook.com
It's Literally Freezing, Houston. You Need These Soul-Warming Soups Now
IT'S NOT OFTEN that a bowl of piping-hot soup hits the spot in humid Houston. But on days like today? Yes, please. Here are five of our favorite soups and stews that we're craving now. Seafood Gumbo. A year-round go-to, Brennan’s of Houston’s deep-roux, fully loaded gumbo tastes especially delicious...
papercitymag.com
Billionaire Family’s River Oaks Home Transforms Into a Holiday Wonderland — The Fertitta Family Keeps Its Santa Elves Party Tradition Buzzing
The Houston Children's Chorus performed at Santa's Elves Party benefitting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital, held at the Fertitta Family's River Oaks home. What: MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital Santa’s Elves Party. Where: The Fertitta Family home in River Oaks. If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before...
Texas Dad Goes Viral For Bad Bunny Christmas Lights Display
The dad posted a video of his light display on TikTok.
Tamaladas have started for many families across the area
HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
papercitymag.com
Texas’ Wild History Takes Centerstage as Houston’s Heritage Society Enjoys a River Oaks Moment
Phoebe Tudor, Mark Sullivan, Minnette Boesel at the Houston Heritage Society Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Heritage Society’s Houston Heritage Luncheon. The Heritage Society stayed true to its mission of sharing Houston and Texas history at its annual luncheon, the focus of which was a book by author Stephen Harrigan titled Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas.
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze cause more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge
HOUSTON - The Houston Freeze is causing bats to freeze and fall from the Waugh Bridge Colony. The Houston Humane Society has launched a frozen bat rescue in an attempt to save more than 100 bats that have fallen. Humane Society bat expert, Mary Warwick, is looking to make the...
Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location
A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
tourcounsel.com
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
fox26houston.com
Houston New Year's Eve parties: Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House
HOUSTON - The 2022 year is coming to a close, and it's time to welcome in 2023 and prepare to mess up the date on all of our documents for at least a week or two. The new year is a time for celebration and excitement for what might come and Houston is a great city to experience everything a New Year's Eve party has to bring.
River Oaks favorite burger joint reopens after renovations
An Upper Kirby burger institution will return to service this week. Becks Prime will reopen its original Kirby Drive location this Thursday, December 22 (2902 Kirby Dr).First opened in 1985, the Kirby location needed a refresh after 37 years of continuous use. Changes include an all-new, 48-seat patio and a digital menu for drive-thru customers. Inside, customers will find wooden tables, new wallpaper, leather banquettes, and framed photographs from the restaurant’s history. “Our classically designed restaurant had remained frozen in time for 37 years since first opening on Kirby in 1985 so it was time for a refresh while still...
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
WFAA
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
Comments / 0